Video Round Up: Bielsko-Biala DH World Cup 2024

After a short break, the 2024 downhill World Cup series is back with a fresh course for round two. We will keep this article updated with videos throughout the week, check out all the action so far below.
Track Walk:
Bernard Kerr
Sports fans its a fresh track and its gonna be a really fun time.— Bernard Kerr
Troy Brosnan
We've landed here in Szczyrk, Poland for the second round of the World Series. Track looks fast, loamy, lots of jumps and lots to think about! Can't wait to get stuck into riding the new bike again this week.— Troy Brosnan
Jenna Hastings
It's first look here in Poland at the new world cup track at the new venue this year!!! it's interesting for sure, and its going to be even more interesting to see how it develops over the course of the weekend but I am excited to get back on the bike and tackle what looks like an epic track!!!— Jenna Hastings
Thibault Laly
Preston Williams
UCI World Series
Get to know the new track at Szczyrk Mountain Resort in Poland, with Intense Factory Racing!
We MIC'D UP Joe Breeden and Lou Ferguson to listen into their first impressions of what looks to be a UNREAL track in Poland!— WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series