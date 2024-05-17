Video Round Up: Bielsko-Biala DH World Cup 2024

May 17, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
After a short break, the 2024 downhill World Cup series is back with a fresh course for round two. We will keep this article updated with videos throughout the week, check out all the action so far below.


Track Walk:

Bernard Kerr


bigquotesSports fans its a fresh track and its gonna be a really fun time. Bernard Kerr


Troy Brosnan


bigquotesWe've landed here in Szczyrk, Poland for the second round of the World Series. Track looks fast, loamy, lots of jumps and lots to think about! Can't wait to get stuck into riding the new bike again this week. Troy Brosnan


Jenna Hastings


bigquotesIt's first look here in Poland at the new world cup track at the new venue this year!!! it's interesting for sure, and its going to be even more interesting to see how it develops over the course of the weekend but I am excited to get back on the bike and tackle what looks like an epic track!!! Jenna Hastings


Thibault Laly



Preston Williams



UCI World Series


bigquotesGet to know the new track at Szczyrk Mountain Resort in Poland, with Intense Factory Racing!

We MIC'D UP Joe Breeden and Lou Ferguson to listen into their first impressions of what looks to be a UNREAL track in Poland! WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series



Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos DH Racing World Cup DH Bielsko Biala World Cup Dh 2024


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,121 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Final Results & Overall Standings from the Finale Ligure EDR World Cup 2024
116221 views
McLaren (The Supercar Maker) Unveils 'The Most Powerful Trail Legal eMTB'
44451 views
Review: The New Marin Alpine Trail is More Adjustable & Capable Than Ever
42890 views
Pinkbike Poll: Where Do High Pivot Bikes Make Sense?
34769 views
Review: Commencal's Meta Power SX Signature Packs a Punch for the Price
34442 views
Bike Check: Jack Moir's Steering Damper Equipped YT Capra - Finale Ligure EDR World Cup 2024
34216 views
Bike Check: Marcel Hunt's 27.5" Forbidden Druid Jib Bike
31758 views
Jack Moir to Sit Out Finale Ligure EDR World Cup 2024
30159 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

0 Comments







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.034021
Mobile Version of Website