Video Round Up: Bielsko-Biala EDR World Cup 2024

May 16, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
The second round of the 2024 Enduro World Cup is here and we have rounded up all of the best videos to keep you updated with the racing this week. Come back throughout the week for more videos from Poland.


Misspent Summers


bigquotesSven Martin and the rest of the media squids take on the brand new Bielsko-Biała Enduro World Cup tracks. The riders are in for a treat this weekend, with a mixture of roots, rocks, jumps and loam.

We can't wait for racing to get started tomorrow. Misspent Summers


Jack Moir


bigquotesJack is back. Track walk today checking out some of the new stages for the Enduro world cup in Poland before heading to get an MRI on his wrist to get another look. Fingers crossed everything is all good and the big man’s able to race his bike this week! Jack Moir



Greg Callaghan


bigquotesJoin us as we walk the trails of the EDR World Cup in Poland, scouting the best lines for the race. Discover what trackwalk is all about.


Video : Thomas Theunissen Greg Callaghan


WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series




Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Enduro Racing EDR Bielsko-Biala 2024 World Cup Enduro


