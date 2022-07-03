Video & Photo Story: Sam Reynolds, Adrien Loron, Rob Heran & Iven Ebener Shred Bikepark Winterberg

What brings top pros to a region not exactly known as a mecca for riding? In the case of Sam Reynolds, Adrien Loron, Rob Heran and Iven Ebener, it originally had something to do with the iXS Dirtmasters Festival which takes place in Winterberg. The name of the town literally translates to "winter mountain", but even with grey weather, the guys had tons of fun on this modest hill.The boys with their toys
While it might sound like a hip Alpine town, Winterberg most definitely isn’t. First off, it's almost smack dab in the middle of Germany and only has 170 metres of elevation to play with. But weirdly, Winterberg boasts a white-hot standard of lifts that would turn any self-respecting Alpine town green with envy. Why so, you’re wondering. Winterberg is Northern Germany’s first ski resort, drawing people from far and wide. And despite its name, Winterberg knows how to draw in the crowds come summer too, with up to 600 riders hitting the bike park each day. Then there’s the matter of the iXS Dirtmasters Festival, which rocks up to the resort each summer and brings in some big-name riders to do what we all love: turning potential energy assisted by gravity into grins and braking dust.
Who doesn’t like loam? The boys stumbled across a brand-new section on the trail called Black Line, created by Christian ‘Texi’ Textor. Par for the style of Germany’s fastest enduro racer, Texi threw in off-camber sections and plenty of tricky tight turns, which made the guys love this trail even more.
Text & Photos: Christoph Bayer
Video: Louis Eder
