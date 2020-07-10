Video: Schladming Laps with Vali Höll

Jul 10, 2020
by Ed Spratt  


bigquotesInsane 2 days at the #notArace event. Good to be back between the tape and giving a bit more gas. Mat Gallean, master worldchamp and world cup mechanic followed me down the Schladming track. We had so much fun! Vali Höll


Videos Riding Videos Vali Holl IXS Cup Test Session


 you know its mighty steep in real life, if it looks steep in POV

