Video: Schladming Laps with Vali Höll
Jul 10, 2020
by
Ed Spratt
Insane 2 days at the
#notArace
event. Good to be back between the tape and giving a bit more gas. Mat Gallean, master worldchamp and world cup mechanic followed me down the Schladming track. We had so much fun!
—
Vali Höll
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Vali Holl
IXS Cup Test Session
1 Comment
Score
Time
1
0
yxbix
(18 mins ago)
you know its mighty steep in real life, if it looks steep in POV
[Reply]
