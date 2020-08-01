Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
Video: Shredding Local Trails with Joe Smith in 'Raw from the Door'
Aug 1, 2020
by
We Are Peny
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
The latest episode of raw from the door, this time with Joe Smith riding some of his lockdown built steep welsh tracks.
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Joe Smith
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Welcome to the 2020 Pinkbike Field Test - Cross-Country Bike Edition
85780 views
First Ride: The New EXT Era Fork is Very, Very Promising
60291 views
Field Test: 2020 Trek Supercaliber - Short On Travel, Not on Traction
44318 views
Giant Launches Its Lightest Ever Aluminium Hardtail to Bring More Affordability to XC Bikes
42444 views
Spotted: New Rocky Mountain Enduro Bike - Crankworx Summer Series
40643 views
Must Watch: Remy Metailler Hunts Down Squamish Gaps
40284 views
10 Enduro Bikes - Crankworx Summer Series
39551 views
Field Test: 2021 Cannondale Scalpel - Deceptively Fast
35138 views
2 Comments
Score
Time
4
0
dglobulator
(1 hours ago)
I liked that a lot. Those trails look real nice Joe.
[Reply]
1
0
tofhami
(9 mins ago)
I really appreaciate that you start riding straight away from your door. I can't remember to have seen a mtb video without a pickup truck in the first scene for quite a while..
Plus: Incredible riding!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007704
Mobile Version of Website
2 Comments
Plus: Incredible riding!
Post a Comment