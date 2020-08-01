Video: Shredding Local Trails with Joe Smith in 'Raw from the Door'

Aug 1, 2020
by We Are Peny  

The latest episode of raw from the door, this time with Joe Smith riding some of his lockdown built steep welsh tracks.





Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Joe Smith


2 Comments

  • 4 0
 I liked that a lot. Those trails look real nice Joe.
  • 1 0
 I really appreaciate that you start riding straight away from your door. I can't remember to have seen a mtb video without a pickup truck in the first scene for quite a while..

Plus: Incredible riding!

Post a Comment



