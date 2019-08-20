Video: Smashing Järvsö Bike Park with Brook Macdonald & Scotty Laughland - GoPro Track Down S1 EP4

Aug 20, 2019
Join Brook Macdonald & Scotty Laughland as they smash out laps in Jarvso Bike Park located in Sweden.

Follow along with GoPro athlete and all-around bloody good chap, Scotty Laughland, as he explores trails, trail networks, and the local scene in our new five-part series: Track Down. Where will his GoPro travel with him this season? Europe. Did you catch the previous episodes? Check out Episode 1 here, Episode 2 here and Episode 3here.


Join in with the Track Down Contest

To celebrate the launch of the GoPro Track Down series we want to see where your favourite trails and the world’s best riding destinations are. Ride, capture & submit your favourite trail… for a chance to WIN a GoPro Prize Pack.

We have Five (5) GoPro Prize Packs up for grabs. For your chance to win simply submit your top to bottom Trail POV Video:

Entry Requirements:
All entries must feature trails that are listed on Trailforks.

Contest Dates: July 10, 2019 - September 6, 2019

Need some inspiration? Here's The Privateer Adam Price's submission from his time Fox Testing in the Lousa Bike Park, Portugal.

Go Pro Top To Bottom POV Trail

by pinkbikeaudience
Views: 2,486    Faves: 1    Comments: 0


THE PRIZES


Five (5) GoPro Prize Packs each containing:

- GoPro HERO7 Black cameras
- GoPro Sports Kits
- Dual Battery Charger
- Pro Bike Seat Rail Mount
- GoPro Seeker Sportpack



HOW TO ENTER


1. Film a MTB Top To Bottom Trail POV themed footage using your GoPro camera.
2. Export your final edit.
3. Upload your video to Trailforks
4. Submit your entry to the Contest Page




