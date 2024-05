Filmed by:

Edited by:

Song:

Photo Credits: Jake Fox

Photo Credits: Dylan Sherrard

Photo Credits: Dylan Sherrard

Photo Credits: Dylan Sherrard

Shot over the course of a busy autumn, 'Forecast' is a quick hit that was made for fun by Soren and Aedan, giving them a reason to shoot some new Kamloops builds, as well as tuning up some older features and bringing some new tricks to them.Aedan SkinnerAedan & SorenDesert Ceremony by Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats