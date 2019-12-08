Video: World Cup Racer Kendall Mclean Shreds His Home Trails in 'Full On'

I first met Kendall a couple of years back at the Port Angeles Northwest Cup when he was racing in the junior ranks. Now he's coming off his first year racing the World Cup circuit as an elite, and doing it all as a privateer. We have been trying to link up for the past year or so to create a project together, but with differentiating schedules, things haven't really lined up. But a couple of weeks ago Kendall hit me up, I got the time off of work and headed out to Vancouver Island for the week.With this project, we wanted to show not only Kendall's speed on the bike but also his style. Coming from a racing background, riding fast was what he used to, but for him, it was a nice change of pace to take a step back from the racing and focus on filming and adding some more style to his riding. It was a fun week of filming, we got hit with all sorts of weather, and it was probably the healthiest I've ever eaten all week thanks to Kendall's vegan diet haha! Stoked to see what he has for this upcoming season and to continue working with him in the future!-Andrew BurnsPhotography by: Tom Beardmore