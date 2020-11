Winners Announced for Round 2 of Enduro Fantasy Trivia

The Prizes

Grand Prize

Season Overall



At the end of the season, the overall Pinkbike Fantasy Enduro League Champion will win the all-new Ibis Ripmo V2 complete with the new 12 speed Shimano XT M8100 groupset including the new XT asymmetrical 30mm wide rims, Fox Suspension, PRO Components featuring the all-new 3FIVE cockpit and a 170mm Koryak dropper post! Whether your goal is to conquer the EWS race series or just shred your local trails this bike is up to whatever challenge you give it, so get in the game for your chance to win this epic ride!





Round 2 Prizes

First Place:

Shimano Deore XT Drivetrain featuring HYPERGLIDE+

Second Place:

PRO Tharsis 3Five Cockpit

$975 USD

Wednesday, November 4th at 10am PST through Sunday, November 15th at 11:59pm PST

The Fantasy Enduro League is Presented by Shimano.

While the Enduro World Series were on pause and the world's top enduro racers were stuck at home waiting for the series to get back underway, we were glued to athletes' social feeds, rewatching event highlight videos, and rereading old tech articles... and now that the short but intense season of racing is over, we're back to doing the same thing. To put all that Enduro World Series knowledge to use, we're running a couple more rounds of Fantasy Enduro Trivia while we recover from a topsy turvy season.Without further delay, here are the prize winners for this round. ...After three rounds of racing and two trivia rounds, it is @bananito who is in the lead for the grand prize with 3651 points. See how YOU stacked up against the other Enduro nerds in the overall standings by clicking here There were 41 of you who guessed everything correctly, but there can only be one winner. The lucky winner in the random draw and this round's biggest nerd is @brasimon who walks away with a, MSRP $596The second lucky winner in the random draw for round 2 is @merebts who receives a, MSRP $380That's overin prizes up for grabs in this round! Learn more about these sweet prizes at mtb.shimano.com and pro-bikegear.com In case you missed them, the answer key for the Round 2 questions are here Stay tuned for Round 3! Remember, these trivia quizzes WILL count towards the overall Fantasy Enduro League, so if you're all all-time EWS nerd (or just have a knack for guessing!) you could be the lucky person who wins an Ibis Ripmo V2 with the new 12 speed Shimano XT groupset!Each trivia round will feature 15 questions and this one will run 10 days, fromand will have feature prizing for the overall Top Nerd. We'll combine these final two rounds of Fantasy Trivia with the previous rounds of Fantasy Trivia and Fantasy Enduro to crown the overall Fantasy Enduro Champion and present the Grand prize of a complete bike!