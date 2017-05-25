VIDEOS

Emily Batty Kicks Off Season 2 of Her Video Series, Ambitions

May 25, 2017
by Emily Batty  


I’m thrilled we can continue with Ambitions for another season in 2017. We had so much fun with the video series last year, and I’m still getting messages of inspiration and how we’ve reached and connected with people. This year we’ve taken it a step further and developed the Emily Batty Project which will operate in unison with Ambitions and support Coast To Coast Against Cancer Foundation, an organization supporting children living with and beyond cancer.

Our mission is to grow the sport of cycling at the grassroots level by helping and providing awareness, fundraising, and mentorship to youth-focused cycling charities, programs, and clubs. The Ambitions video series aligns perfectly with all of our goals.

The on the bike targets remain the same, and that is to win bike races and in particular, a World Cup. The off the bike goals continue to evolve and are becoming more clear in growing the sport, increasing youth participation, and supporting grassroots cycling.

Inspiring people and riders to get outside and get on their bikes is the driving motivation behind the video series. I feel very fortunate, and the least I can do is share my journey with others. I'm thankful to all those supporting the series.

Learn more about the Emily Batty Project here > http://coasttocoastagainstcancer.org/emily-batty-project/

Ambitions - S2 - EP1 - Feat. Emily Batty


PHOTO CREDIT Michal Cerveny
PHOTO CREDIT Michal Cerveny
PHOTO CREDIT Michal Cerveny
PHOTO CREDIT Michal Cerveny
Ambitions - S2 - EP1 - Feat. Emily Batty

Photos: Michal Cerveny and Adam Morka.


MENTIONS: @EmilyBatty / @liammurphyfilms


4 Comments

  • + 1
 Time to face the facts. 29ers are the fastest, and dropper posts are viable for every rider.
  • + 4
 The dropper was used during testing...then she decided not to use it in the races.
  • - 1
 @phalley: She's a fool
  • + 1
 @YouHadMeAtDrugs: She'd likely smoke you any day of the week.

Post a Comment



