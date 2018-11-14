Video: Ensenada Urbano Downhill, Mexico

Steven Walton headed down to the beautiful city of Ensenada, Mexico this past weekend for one of his favorite races of the year. While the tacos were great, the riding was even better! The race organizers created a very respectable track that proved to be fun and challenging for all competitors.EntronkeMTB captures Steven zipping past a large stack of crates as he drops into one of the steeper stair sections.Nearing the end of the last stair section, only two large jumps stand between Steven and the nearest churro.