VIDEOS

Video: Ensenada Urbano Downhill, Mexico

Nov 13, 2018
by eric carter  
Hyper Bicycles | Steven Walton at Urbano DH Ensenada

by HyperBicycles
Views: 290    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


Steven Walton headed down to the beautiful city of Ensenada, Mexico this past weekend for one of his favorite races of the year. While the tacos were great, the riding was even better! The race organizers created a very respectable track that proved to be fun and challenging for all competitors.


EntronkeMTB captures Steven zipping past a large stack of crates as he drops into one of the steeper stair sections.


Nearing the end of the last stair section, only two large jumps stand between Steven and the nearest churro.

Must Read This Week
Review: Specialized Stumpjumper EVO 29
67631 views
Yoann Barelli Announces 'La Baguette,' A Revolutionary Tire Insert
46851 views
Video: 5 Year Old's Rowdy Commute to Kindergarten
46288 views
Video: Friday Fails #44
41449 views
Video: The Privateer Heads to Finale Ligure
40142 views
Video: Not Your Typical XC Ride With Chris Akrigg
36267 views
Review: Formula Neopos Air Volume Spacers
35073 views
Review: Shimano XT Flat Pedals
30092 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.020987
Mobile Version of Website