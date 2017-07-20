Fast Life With Loic Bruni: Episode 4 - Video

The race in Vallnord, Andorra, is unique in that it has never seen the same rider win twice. As the tour moves to stop four, every racer in the UCI Downhill World Cup attempts to figure out the formula to not being a "one-hit-wonder."The world of UCI downhill mountain bike racing is competitive, dangerous, and—above all—fast. Go inside the UCI season with rising star Loïc Bruni and get the story behind the top teams, riders, and races on the World Cup circuit.