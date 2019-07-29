Final Results: European XC Championships 2019

Results:



Elite Men



1st. Mathieu Van Der Poel: 1:28:34

2nd. Florian Vogel: 1:29:17

3rd. Milan Vader: 1:29:36

4th. Thomas Griot: 1:29:52

5th. Reto Indergand: 1:29:58





Elite Women



1st. Jolanda Neff: 1:30:08

2nd. Yana Belomoina: 1:33:00

3rd. Elisabeth Brandau: 1:33:13

4th. Anne Terpstra: 1:33:28

5th. Maja Wloszczowska: 1:33:39







Junior Men (U23)



1st. Vlad Dascalu: 1:17:27

2nd. Filippo Colombo: 1:18:26

3rd. Maximilian Brandl: 1:19:03

4th. Joel Roth: 1:19:30

5th. Gioele De Cosmo: 1:19:30





Junior Women (U23)



1st. Sina Frei: 1:15:14

2nd. Laura Stigger: 1:15:28

3rd. Loana Lecomte: 1:15:46

4th. Rocio Del Alba Garcia Martinez: 1:16:02

5th. Martina Berta: 1:16:56





The results are in from the 2019 European XC Championships in Brno. In the Elite Men, Mathieu Van Der Poel was back up to speed after a disappointing race in Les Gets and took the European XC title. Florian Vogel would be nearly a minute behind Van Der Poel and he was closely followed by Milan Vader, Thomas Griot and Reto Indergand. Jolanda Neff took a commanding victory in the Elite Women's race with a lead of nearly three minutes over Yana Belomoina. Elisabeth Brandau, Anne Terpstra and Maja Wloszczowska would all cross the line within thirty seconds of 2nd place. With some close racing this weekend rider will be looking to carry their speed into the fifth round of the World Cup in Val Di Sole next weekend.