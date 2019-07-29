Final Results: European XC Championships 2019

link="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink">
🥉 medal at @me_mtb_brno2019 💪🏽 do happy to finally get a good result at European championships in U23 after one DNS, one DNF and a 28th place in the last years 😝 Congrats to @vladdascalu for taking the title and @colom_fil for silver 🍾 #allesgebennichtsnehmen #wirsindradsport #veganathlete
This was for me an emotional victory today! ✋🏼-Time in a row European Champion in the „young talents“ category! —> Swipe right 2019 🥇U23 - Brno🇨🇿 2018 🥇U23 - Graz🇦🇹 2017 🥇U23 - Darfo Boario Terme🇮🇹 2016 🥇U23 - Huskvarna🇸🇪 2015 🥇U19 - Alpago🇮🇹 #swisscyclingfamily #europeanchampion #fivetimes . . . 📷: @egopromotion
