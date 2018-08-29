Video: Friggin' Rights - One Month on Canadian Shores

"Earlier in the year I Booked some Flights from New Zealand to Vancouver and sent it half way across the world with just my camera and bike. Starting out with the flat out riding scene of Vancouver Island before moving on to the heartland of mountain biking in Whistler, Friggin' Rights is the accumulation of one month spent riding the best trails British Columbia has to offer with new friends met along the way. This is the best nine minutes I have to show for you, so hope you enjoy!"- Tom BookerKeep up to date with the latest content here: