VIDEOS

Video: Friggin' Rights - One Month on Canadian Shores

Aug 29, 2018
by Tom Booker  


"Earlier in the year I Booked some Flights from New Zealand to Vancouver and sent it half way across the world with just my camera and bike. Starting out with the flat out riding scene of Vancouver Island before moving on to the heartland of mountain biking in Whistler, Friggin' Rights is the accumulation of one month spent riding the best trails British Columbia has to offer with new friends met along the way. This is the best nine minutes I have to show for you, so hope you enjoy!"
- Tom Booker

Keep up to date with the latest content here:
Youtube
Instagram
Facebook

Must Read This Week
Gwin's Ridiculous Scrub - La Bresse DH World Cup 2018
105394 views
First Ride: Yeti’s New SB150
86470 views
Final Results: La Bresse DH World Cup 2018
85984 views
First Look: Trek's New 2019 Remedy
57973 views
Bike Check: Richie Rude's All-New SB150 29er
53010 views
Review: Fox Live Valve Suspension
51621 views
Qualifying Results: La Bresse DH World Cup 2018
47418 views
Video: La Bresse DH World Cup Highlights
45631 views

1 Comment

  • + 2
 Canada rulez!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.019866
Mobile Version of Website