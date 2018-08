Credit Kike Abelleira / RMB Credit Kike Abelleira / RMB

Jesse Melamed, hometown hero and last year's winner of EWS Whistler, took a big slam in practice today on Stage 1 (Micro Climate). One of the favourites to win tomorrow, he reportedly has a spiral fracture of the third metacarpal in his right hand and is unlikely to take the start line. Terrible news for the Rocky Mountain Race Face team, who have now all 3 battled hand injuries in the last year.More info as we get it.