Movies For Your Monday - Reed Boggs, Vali Höll, Remi Gauvin, Dennis Enarson, & More

Reed Boggs - Oasis:
Oasis is an exploration into the spirit of freeride mountain biking. Follow Reed Boggs as he discovers, builds, and rides a top to bottom Red Bull Rampage style line in the remote southern Utah desert. Produced by Après Visuals and directed by Amon Barker.
Your Time Is Now:
Time is the treasure, each hour of the day, but remember the clock only can go one way. Everyone’s backyard looks a little different. Ben Hildred’s is the Coronet Loop: 50 km of old mining tracks, water races, and winding singletrack come together to make one of the best backcountry escapes around. And he can pedal there straight from home. Let this be your sign: get out there. Go for a ride. Your time is now. Stretch a power hour or ride all-the-hours with the trail bike made to last: Tallboy. Video: Jonny Ashworth.
Remi Gauvin - Tessellation:
Remi Gauvin has been riding the Altitude since 2015, experiencing all its tweaks and updates along the way. Now, as he gears up for the 2024 season, he's taking on the completely redesigned Altitude—one of the biggest changes the bike has seen since its inception. Even though he had limited time on the new model before filming, Remi adapted quickly, making it easy for him to bring his speed and trademark style to Tessellation, filmed in his hometown of Squamish and Kamloops, BC. Director/DP: Brody Jones
Nate Slater - Inertia:
A brief collection of riding, showcasing some favourite zones on Vancouver Island. Video: Max McCulloch.
Lost Property:
Peter Wojnar and Matt Tongue play camera handball in the Whistler Bike Park aboard their Kona Process X's
Vali Goes Gold In Fort William:
Vali Höll winning ways continue into the 2024 UCI Downhil World Cup season with the first race and first gold under her belt in Fort William, Scotland. Get up close and personal with Vali's newly released YT TUES and a one-of-a-kind RockShox BoXXer Ultimate, where rainbow stripes on the reigning World Champion's kit are now matched by her fork.
Arthur Deblonde - UFO:
Filmed in Les 2 Alpes and its surroundings, 'UFO' represents what Arthur likes to ride the most: freeride lines, jumps, and unique bike park trails. Rider: Arthur Deblonde. Video: Léo Grosgurin.
Bodor Vision - BC Freeridin'
Getting after it and having a blast riding the good stuff. Big thanks to Hiroto and Jake for helping make it happen.
Shred Soundscape:
A self-shot video filmed on Ridden Art / Bullet Tooth Tony, at Burke Mountain.
Eternity:
This film is a collection of clips from our friend group, stacked together over the last year. Video: Andrin Beyeler.
The Seven Phases Of Madness:
Welcome aboard the rollercoaster that is Mathieu Bélanger-Barrette's twisted mind while experiencing yet another journey on a gravel bike. Mad or not mad? Yours to judge. Bienvenue à bord de la montagne russe qu’est l’esprit tordu de Mathieu Bélanger-Barrette's pendant une autre aventure de cinglé sur son vélo. Fou ou pas fou? À vous de juger. The Gaspésie Peninsula is a remote and rugged corner of Québec, that sticks out into the Gulf of St Lawrence. With majority gravel roads, it was a perfect place for Math to push his limits, attempt to set a new FKT and of course, put himself through the 7 Phases of Madness. Director: Zac Turgeon. Producer: OKOK.
Dennis Enarson - Raven B-Sides:
Sit back, relax, and enjoy over 30-minutes of battles, crashes, antics, unseen angles and more... from the making of Dennis Enarson's heavy-hitting video project, 'Raven.' Video: Zach Krejmas.
Preston Okert Is Pro:
We have seen him grow up from a little grom to a full blown PRO! Peep 10 minutes of him doing what he does, and making it all look too easy. Video: Eddie Cuellar.
Safari Forever - The Reed Stark Story:
One of the most iconic figures in BMX history, Reed Stark (The Human Giraffe) had it all: the women, the friends (Denim Cox, Boogie T), and the rock 'n' roll lifestyle (a close and personal relationship with every substance known to man). But most of all, he had the creativity that transformed a dim-witted Minnesota boy into the greatest American BMX-riding, van-dwelling, Kendama-playing renaissance man who never lived. A wild and wicked send-up of every BMX biopic ever made, SAFARI FOREVER: THE REED STARK STORY is gut-busting proof that when it comes to hard rocking, living, and laughing, a Safari man is good to find... Video: Tony Malouf.
Hejtor:
A collaborative project between Heitor Da Silva and Tor Ström in support of Heitor's latest adidas Skateboarding ProShell. Filmed by Tor 'Tao" Ström. Additional filming: Chris Mulhern & David Serrano.
Ronnie Kessner's "Cherish" NB Numeric Part:
Ronnie blends double-take tech and pure power in this undeniable display of talent. It’s a pleasure to watch one of the best at work.
Cato Dobbs - Thunder Trucks:
One trip from New Zealand to Barcelona, and Cato Dobbs stacked up a healthy mix of clips on some of the city's best spots for the newest Thunder Trucks edit. Cinematography: Anthony Claravall. Editor: Andres Bill.
RetroModern—Part 1: Kintsugi:
Follow BD athlete Sam Elias and young crusher Noah Keithly as they rebolt and equip a new extension in Maple Canyon, Utah, in RetroModern Part 1: Kintsugi. “There’s a caretaking that needs to happen now with old routes,” explains BD athlete Sam Elias. And that’s where this story begins. But what transpires in this four-part series by Sam and documentary filmmaker Mike Call goes deeper than the new bolts drilled into stone. Through the resurrection of classic, historic routes, a meaningful, impactful connection is made between old and new generations. This is RetroModern, a series breathing new life into the storied past and bright future of climbing.
The League:
A decade after freeskiing became an Olympic discipline, many riders are longing for an alternative to the current trajectory of the sport. Instead of rigid contest structures and national teams, they dream of a new kind of freeski event, something more true to the sport’s unruly origins. And so, in the fall of 2022, an idea begins to take form…The League is the untold story of how the Jib League came to be. It’s an intimate documentary following Ferdinand Dahl, James “Woodsy” Woods, and Øystein Bråten on their path to creating one of the most instantly beloved events in freeskiing. Enjoy this unfiltered, behind-the-scenes journey from frustration to inspiration, doubt to certainty and worry to jubilation as three friends strive to create something original, and to push the sport they love in a bold new direction. Director: Mathias Skaarup.
The Right Way:
The Pabón family is among the nearly 8 million Venezuelans who have fled their country, one of the largest displacements in the world. ProPublica and The Texas Tribune’s “The Right Way” documentary follows the struggles of a family who fled Venezuela nearly two years ago as they attempt to seek asylum in the United States under a buckling immigration system.
Photos: Nicolas Brizin