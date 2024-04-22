Photo Report: Fast & Loose at the 2024 Sea Otter Dual Slalom

Apr 22, 2024
by Izzy Lidsky  

Martha Gill just a smidge in front of Rae Morrison
2024 SEA OTTER DUAL SLALOM
Photography & Words by Izzy Lidsky

A fan favorite, the Sea Otter Classic Dual Slalom certainly delivered the Saturday afternoon entertainment the crowd was hoping for. In the wake of flying dust, afternoon light, and cold beers, riders left it all out on the course this weekend.

Built by Strait Acres, the course was a tricky one with tight turns, loose dirt, and the 'Canadian Crossing' that dashed the dreams of several racers. With only a little bit of carnage amongst the fast-paced races, energy was high amongst the crowd of athletes to close out one of the busiest days of the Sea Otter Classic.

On the women's side, 11x course champion Jill Kintner started things off strong making it all the way through the quarter-finals. A mistake in one lap let Martha Gill get ahead placing Kintner in third place. After beating Bailey Goldstone in the quarter-finals and Kintner in the semis, Gill went up against Rae Morrison in the final round and ended up on top for the day.

In the men's race, the course builder himself, Kyle Strait was taken out in the quarter-finals after several strong runs by Sam Blekinsop. Blekinsop and Nestoroff remained neck and neck until the end of the course when Nestoroff pulled ahead and advanced to finals. Mitch Ropelato and Cody Kelly went up against each other in quarters with Ropelato coming out ahead to face Bubba Warren in semis. Ultimately it was Ropelato and Nestoroff in the finals and both laps were close. In a burst of speed just before the finish line, Nestoroff took the win in a triumphant celebration.

You can find full results here.

Nikolas Nestoroff working his way to finals against Dakotah Norton
Amy Morrison and Mckenna Merten taking speed into one of the tougher turns of the course
11x Dual Slalom champ Jill Kintner raced very well despite taking bronze
Martha Gill coming out just in front of Jill Kintner
Rae Morrison being a dang good sport after taking second to Martha Gill in dual slalom.
Nik Nestoroff looks over his shoulder for Sam Blekinsop
Ropelato came out on top in this crash and worked his way into second place.
Course builder Kyle Strait made it to quarter finals
Luca Cometti finishing out a lap strong.
Nestoroff through the finish line in the finals.
