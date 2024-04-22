Photo Report: Fast & Loose at the 2024 Sea Otter Dual Slalom

Nik Nestoroff working his way to finals against Dakotah Norton

Amy Morrison and Mckenna Merten taking speed into one of the tougher turns of the course.

11x Dual Slalom champ Jill Kintner raced very well, despite taking bronze.

Martha Gill pulling ahead in every lap.

Rae Morrison being a dang good sport after taking second to Martha Gill in dual slalom.

Nik Nestoroff looks over his shoulder for Sam Blekinsop.

Ropelato came out on top in this crash and worked his way into second place.

Strait Acres himself Kyle Strait.

Luca Cometti went straight from racing to filming the finish line... that's dedication.



Nestoroff took gold in Elite Dual Slalom.