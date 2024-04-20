Photo Report: Fun in the Sun at the 2024 Fuego XL

The men's race started off close and fast through the first lap. Pinkbike social media manager Hannah in the foreground yelling at people as usual.

Alexey Vermeulen leading the charge towards the end of lap one.

If he's not in front of you, Keegan's always right on your heels.

Sofia leading the women's pack.

Check your six. Sarah Sturm's game face is 10/10.

Swenson stayed focused over the finish line.

Alexey Vermeulen taking second place at the Fuego XL.

Brendan Johnston pumped about his time.

Sofia Gomez Villafane glowing as she crosses the finish solo.

Alexis Skarda fought hard for her top five spot.

Post race embrace.

"How am I gonna get all this dirt off my face?"

Keegan Swenson with the post race dirt-glow.