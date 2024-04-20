Photo Report: Fun in the Sun at the 2024 Fuego XL

Apr 20, 2024
by Izzy Lidsky  

First men s pack on Fuego XL
Words & Photography by Izzy Lidsky


The first in race in the Lifetime Grand Prix series, the Sea Otter Classic Fuego XL sets the tone for the North American off road season ahead. In a course ridden in two laps, riders start off on a steep section of tarmac before exiting the raceway into Monterey's rolling green hills. The courses finishes with a punchy climb before descending back into the venue for the finish.

My hopes were high for a close race as the day started and the first men's pack came through with Alexey Vermeulen in the lead of the pack. But by the end of lap two, Keegan Swenson found the speed to create a gap between him and the rest of the pack. Swenson rolled across the finish line solo, his track record as the king of endurance off road unchanged. Just under a minute behind Swenson was Vermeulen, followed by Matt Beers, Cole Paton, and Brendan Johnston.

In a similar fashion, Sofia Gomez Villafane led the charge in the women's pack with Alexis Skarda close on her heels. After losing Skarda on a big climb, Gomez Villafane also rolled across the finish solo a couple minutes ahead of the rest of the women. Behind Gomez Villafane came Sam Sheppard, Hannah Otto, Hayley Smith, and Alexis Skarda.

Full results are available here.




Alexey Vermeulen leading the charge
The men's race started off close and fast through the first lap. Pinkbike social media manager Hannah in the foreground yelling at people as usual.

Alexey Vermeulen leading the charge
Alexey Vermeulen leading the charge towards the end of lap one.

If he s not in front of you Keegan s always right on your heels
If he's not in front of you, Keegan's always right on your heels.

Sofia leading the women s pack
Sofia leading the women's pack.

Checking the competition out
Check your six.
Sturmy s game face on
Sarah Sturm's game face is 10/10.

I heard if Keegan Swenson s sweat drips on you at the finish line you get faster by osmosis.
Swenson stayed focused over the finish line.

Alexey Vermeulen taking second place in Fuego XL
Alexey Vermeulen taking second place at the Fuego XL.

Brendan Johnston feeling stoked about his time.
Brendan Johnston pumped about his time.

Sofia Gomez Villafane after taking gold in Fuego XL
Sofia Gomez Villafane glowing as she crosses the finish solo.

Alexis Skarda crosses the finish of Fuego XL
Alexis Skarda fought hard for her top five spot.

Embraces post Fuego XL
Post race embrace.

Taylor Lindeen deciding if he s going to use that towel or not.
"How am I gonna get all this dirt off my face?"

Keegan Swenson with the post race dirt-glow
Keegan Swenson with the post race dirt-glow.


