Photo Report: Fun in the Sun at the 2024 Fuego XL

The first in race in the Lifetime Grand Prix series, the Sea Otter Classic Fuego XL sets the tone for the North American off road season ahead. In a course ridden in two laps, riders start off on a steep section of tarmac before exiting the raceway into Monterey's rolling green hills. The courses finishes with a punchy climb before descending back into the venue for the finish.
My hopes were high for a close race as the day started and the first men's pack came through with Alexey Vermeulen in the lead of the pack. But by the end of lap two, Keegan Swenson found the speed to create a gap between him and the rest of the pack. Swenson rolled across the finish line solo, his track record as the king of endurance off road unchanged. Just under a minute behind Swenson was Vermeulen, followed by Matt Beers, Cole Paton, and Brendan Johnston.
In a similar fashion, Sofia Gomez Villafane led the charge in the women's pack with Alexis Skarda close on her heels. After losing Skarda on a big climb, Gomez Villafane also rolled across the finish solo a couple minutes ahead of the rest of the women. Behind Gomez Villafane came Sam Sheppard, Hannah Otto, Hayley Smith, and Alexis Skarda.
Full results are available here.