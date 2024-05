Pinkbike Primer - Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Crankworx Cairns 2024

The Location

Crankworx Cairns site map

The Schedule

Wednesday, May 22

Thursday, May 23

LIVE BROADCAST 4:00 pm – 5:30 pm: Specialized Dual Slalom Cairns / Pro Finals

Friday, May 24

LIVE BROADCAST: 2:30 pm – 5:00 pm RockShox Downhill Cairns - Group A Finals

Saturday, May 25

LIVE BROADCAST: 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm: Crankworx Cairns Speed & Style / Finals

LIVE BROADCAST: 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm: Crankworx Cairns Pump Track Challenge / Pro Finals

Sunday, May 26

LIVE BROADCAST: 10:30 am – 1:00 pm: Crankworx Cairns Slopestyle

What's the Weather Expected to be?

Wednesday, May 22

Thursday, May 23

Friday, May 24

Saturday, May 25

Sunday, May 26

Event Breakdown

Specialized Dual Slalom Cairns

Rider List (Preliminary)

RockShox Downhill Cairns

Rider List (Preliminary)

Crankworx Cairns Speed & Style

Rider List (Preliminary)

Official Australian Whip-Off Championships

Rider List (Preliminary)

Crankworx Cairns Pump Track Challenge

Rider List (Preliminary)

Crankworx Cairns Slopestyle

Rider List (Preliminary)

How to Follow the Racing?

Crankworx Cairns is back for the second round of the Crankworx World Tour May 22-26, 2024. This is the third year in a row that we'll see some of the world's best riders to go head-to-head across a week of different events in Cairns, Australia. Valuable points are on the line in Cairns in the fight for the overall King and Queen competitions.There will be live broadcasts for Dual Slalom, Downhill, Pumptrack, Speed & Style, and Slopestyle. We will see both men and women competing in the Crankworx Cairns Slopestyle for the first time this year, with the chance at Triple Crown glory for both men and women.Here's everything you need to know about the second stop of the 2024 Crankworx World Tour.Crankworx Cairns will take place once again in the rainforest trail system of Smithfield Bike Park. This location was added to the Crankworx World Tour in October 2022 and this is the third year in a row that the Crankworx World Tour is heading to Australia. Smithfield Bike Park the site of the 2017 DH World Championships and is also the only area where mountain bikers can ride beside two World Heritage areas – the Wet Tropics Rainforest and the Great Barrier Reef.Crankworx has dubbed this stop on the tour the "Paradise Edition" since, in addition to the mountain bike events, there are plenty of live music performances and other events spread throughout the week.The 2024 Crankworx Cairns festival has a packed schedule of events with women's ride outs, Kidsworx racing, and plenty of live music.You can view the schedule for the main events below or check out everything happening at Crankworx Cairns here 9:00 am – 11:00 am: Specialized Dual Slalom Cairns / Pro and U19 Training9:00 am – 12:30 pm: RockShox Downhill Cairns / Group B Training9:30 am – 1:00 pm: Crankworx Cairns Slopestyle / Training11:00 am – 12:30 pm: Specialized Dual Slalom Cairns / Pro and U19 Qualifiers1:30 pm – 5:00 pm: RockShox Downhill Cairns / Group A Training3:00 pm – 5:30 pm: Crankworx Cairns Slopestyle / Training8:00 am – 9:00 am: RockShox Downhill Cairns / Group A Training9:30 am – 10:30 am: RockShox Downhill Cairns / Group A Seeding9:30 am – 1:00 pm Crankworx Cairns Slopestyle / Training12:45 pm – 1:45 pm: Specialized Dual Slalom Cairns / Pro and U19 Training1:00 pm – 2:00 pm: RockShox Downhill Cairns / Group A Training1:45 pm – 3:45 pm: Specialized Dual Slalom Cairns / Pro Round of 32 & 16 / U19 Finals2:00 pm – 4:30 pm: RockShox Downhill Cairns / Group B Training3:00 pm – 5:30 pm: Crankworx Cairns Slopestyle / Training8:00 am – 9:30 am RockShox Downhill Cairns / Group B Training8:30 am – 9:30 am Crankworx Cairns Pump Track Challenge / Pro and U19 Training9:30 am – 1:00 pm Crankworx Cairns Slopestyle / Training9:30 am – 11:30 am RockShox Downhill Cairns / Group B Finals9:30 am – 11:30 am Crankworx Cairns Pump Track Challenge / Pro and U19 Qualifications10:30 am – 12:30 pm Crankworx Cairns Speed & Style / Training12:30 pm – 2:00 pm RockShox Downhill Cairns / Group A Training2:00 pm – 3:00 pm RockShox Downhill Cairns - Group A Finals3:00 pm – 5:30 pm Crankworx Cairns Slopestyle - Training8:00 am – 9:30 am: Crankworx Cairns Speed & Style / Training9:30 am – 1:00 pm: Crankworx Cairns Slopestyle / Training9:30 am – 12:30 pm: Crankworx Cairns Speed & Style / Qualification, Round of 32 and 163:00 pm – 3:30 pm: Official Australian Whip-Off Championships / Training3:00 pm – 5:30 pm: Crankworx Cairns Slopestyle / Training3:30 pm – 5:00 pm: Official Australian Whip-Off Championships4:30 pm – 5:30 pm: Crankworx Cairns Pump Track Challenge / Pro Training5:30 pm – 6:30 pm: Crankworx Cairns Pump Track Challenge / Pro Round of 32 & 168:00 am – 8:30 am: Crankworx Cairns Slopestyle / Athlete Meeting8:30 am – 10:30 am: Crankworx Cairns Slopestyle / TrainingIt's going to be a hot week in Cairns, with a relatively high probability for some rain. Hopefully we can see events go forward on schedule, but we'll keep you posted as to any schedule changes.Weather forecast as of Tuesday, May 21 from Accuweather The Specialized Dual Slalom Cairns will be the first test of the week at Crankworx Cairns.The next event to take place is the RockShox Downhill Cairns, where riders will take on the same course that saw the 2017 DH World Championships.Side by side action is up next in the Crankworx Cairns Speed & Style.It's all about getting sideways at the Official Australian Whip-Off Championships.As the sun sets, riders will have another head-to-head showdown as they battle for supremacy in the Pump Track Challenge.The final event of the week will be the Crankworx Cairns Slopestyle, featuring a women's category for the first time in Cairns.Tune in to Pinkbike to catch all the Crankworx Cairns coverage throughout the week with results, photo epics, bike checks, race analysis and more. The live broadcast events will be available to watch on Red Bull TV, with a full schedule on when to tune in below.Click on the event name to see what time it will be in your time zone.May 23 - 4:00 pm QDT / 11pm PST / 7am BST: Specialized Dual Slalom Cairns May 24 - 2:30 pm QDT 9:30pm PST / 5:30am BST: RockShox Downhill Cairns May 25 - 1:00 pm QDT / 8pm PST / 4am BST: Crankworx Cairns Speed & Style May 25 - 3:30 pm QDT / 10:30pm PST / 6:30am BST: Official Australian Whip-Off ChampionshipsMay 25 - 6:30 pm QDT / 1:30am PST / 9:30am BST: Crankworx Cairns Pump Track Challenge May 26 - 10:30 am QDT / 5:30pm PST / 1:30am BST: Crankworx Cairns Slopestyle