Pinkbike Primer - Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Crankworx Cairns 2024

Crankworx Cairns is back for the second round of the Crankworx World Tour May 22-26, 2024. This is the third year in a row that we'll see some of the world's best riders to go head-to-head across a week of different events in Cairns, Australia. Valuable points are on the line in Cairns in the fight for the overall King and Queen competitions.
There will be live broadcasts for Dual Slalom, Downhill, Pumptrack, Speed & Style, and Slopestyle. We will see both men and women competing in the Crankworx Cairns Slopestyle for the first time this year, with the chance at Triple Crown glory for both men and women.
Here's everything you need to know about the second stop of the 2024 Crankworx World Tour.
The LocationSmithfield mountain biking trails
Crankworx Cairns will take place once again in the rainforest trail system of Smithfield Bike Park. This location was added to the Crankworx World Tour in October 2022 and this is the third year in a row that the Crankworx World Tour is heading to Australia. Smithfield Bike Park the site of the 2017 DH World Championships and is also the only area where mountain bikers can ride beside two World Heritage areas – the Wet Tropics Rainforest and the Great Barrier Reef.
Crankworx has dubbed this stop on the tour the "Paradise Edition" since, in addition to the mountain bike events, there are plenty of live music performances and other events spread throughout the week.
The Schedule
The 2024 Crankworx Cairns festival has a packed schedule of events with women's ride outs, Kidsworx racing, and plenty of live music.
You can view the schedule for the main events below or check out everything happening at Crankworx Cairns here
. All times in local time (QDT)
Wednesday, May 22
9:00 am – 11:00 am: Specialized Dual Slalom Cairns / Pro and U19 Training
9:00 am – 12:30 pm: RockShox Downhill Cairns / Group B Training
9:30 am – 1:00 pm: Crankworx Cairns Slopestyle / Training
11:00 am – 12:30 pm: Specialized Dual Slalom Cairns / Pro and U19 Qualifiers
1:30 pm – 5:00 pm: RockShox Downhill Cairns / Group A Training
3:00 pm – 5:30 pm: Crankworx Cairns Slopestyle / Training
Thursday, May 23
8:00 am – 9:00 am: RockShox Downhill Cairns / Group A Training
9:30 am – 10:30 am: RockShox Downhill Cairns / Group A Seeding
9:30 am – 1:00 pm Crankworx Cairns Slopestyle / Training
12:45 pm – 1:45 pm: Specialized Dual Slalom Cairns / Pro and U19 Training
1:00 pm – 2:00 pm: RockShox Downhill Cairns / Group A Training
1:45 pm – 3:45 pm: Specialized Dual Slalom Cairns / Pro Round of 32 & 16 / U19 Finals
2:00 pm – 4:30 pm: RockShox Downhill Cairns / Group B Training
3:00 pm – 5:30 pm: Crankworx Cairns Slopestyle / TrainingLIVE BROADCAST 4:00 pm – 5:30 pm: Specialized Dual Slalom Cairns / Pro Finals
Friday, May 24
8:00 am – 9:30 am RockShox Downhill Cairns / Group B Training
8:30 am – 9:30 am Crankworx Cairns Pump Track Challenge / Pro and U19 Training
9:30 am – 1:00 pm Crankworx Cairns Slopestyle / Training
9:30 am – 11:30 am RockShox Downhill Cairns / Group B Finals
9:30 am – 11:30 am Crankworx Cairns Pump Track Challenge / Pro and U19 Qualifications
10:30 am – 12:30 pm Crankworx Cairns Speed & Style / Training
12:30 pm – 2:00 pm RockShox Downhill Cairns / Group A Training
2:00 pm – 3:00 pm RockShox Downhill Cairns - Group A FinalsLIVE BROADCAST: 2:30 pm – 5:00 pm RockShox Downhill Cairns - Group A Finals
3:00 pm – 5:30 pm Crankworx Cairns Slopestyle - Training
Saturday, May 25
8:00 am – 9:30 am: Crankworx Cairns Speed & Style / Training
9:30 am – 1:00 pm: Crankworx Cairns Slopestyle / Training
9:30 am – 12:30 pm: Crankworx Cairns Speed & Style / Qualification, Round of 32 and 16LIVE BROADCAST: 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm: Crankworx Cairns Speed & Style / Finals
3:00 pm – 3:30 pm: Official Australian Whip-Off Championships / Training
3:00 pm – 5:30 pm: Crankworx Cairns Slopestyle / Training
3:30 pm – 5:00 pm: Official Australian Whip-Off Championships
4:30 pm – 5:30 pm: Crankworx Cairns Pump Track Challenge / Pro Training
5:30 pm – 6:30 pm: Crankworx Cairns Pump Track Challenge / Pro Round of 32 & 16LIVE BROADCAST: 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm: Crankworx Cairns Pump Track Challenge / Pro Finals
Sunday, May 26
8:00 am – 8:30 am: Crankworx Cairns Slopestyle / Athlete Meeting
8:30 am – 10:30 am: Crankworx Cairns Slopestyle / TrainingLIVE BROADCAST: 10:30 am – 1:00 pm: Crankworx Cairns Slopestyle
What's the Weather Expected to be?
It's going to be a hot week in Cairns, with a relatively high probability for some rain. Hopefully we can see events go forward on schedule, but we'll keep you posted as to any schedule changes.Wednesday, May 22Occasional morning rain; otherwise, mostly cloudy // 26°C // 56% probability of precipitation // wind 17km/hThursday, May 23A couple of morning showers; otherwise, mostly cloudy // 27°C // 64% probability of precipitation // wind 20km/hFriday, May 24Rather cloudy // 27°C // 25% probability of precipitation // wind 19km/hSaturday, May 25Comfortable with sun and some clouds // 26°C // 8% probability of precipitation // wind 19km/hSunday, May 26Sunshine // 27°C // 59% probability of precipitation // wind 17km/h
Weather forecast as of Tuesday, May 21 from Accuweather
.
Event BreakdownSpecialized Dual Slalom Cairns
The Specialized Dual Slalom Cairns will be the first test of the week at Crankworx Cairns. Rider List (Preliminary)
RockShox Downhill Cairns
The next event to take place is the RockShox Downhill Cairns, where riders will take on the same course that saw the 2017 DH World Championships.Rider List (Preliminary)
Crankworx Cairns Speed & Style
Side by side action is up next in the Crankworx Cairns Speed & Style.Rider List (Preliminary)
Official Australian Whip-Off Championships
It's all about getting sideways at the Official Australian Whip-Off Championships.Rider List (Preliminary)
Crankworx Cairns Pump Track Challenge
As the sun sets, riders will have another head-to-head showdown as they battle for supremacy in the Pump Track Challenge.Rider List (Preliminary)
Crankworx Cairns Slopestyle
The final event of the week will be the Crankworx Cairns Slopestyle, featuring a women's category for the first time in Cairns.Rider List (Preliminary)
How to Follow the Racing?
Tune in to Pinkbike to catch all the Crankworx Cairns coverage throughout the week with results, photo epics, bike checks, race analysis and more. The live broadcast events will be available to watch on Red Bull TV, with a full schedule on when to tune in below.
Click on the event name to see what time it will be in your time zone.
May 23 - 4:00 pm QDT / 11pm PST / 7am BST: Specialized Dual Slalom Cairns
May 24 - 2:30 pm QDT 9:30pm PST / 5:30am BST: RockShox Downhill Cairns
May 25 - 1:00 pm QDT / 8pm PST / 4am BST: Crankworx Cairns Speed & Style
May 25 - 3:30 pm QDT / 10:30pm PST / 6:30am BST: Official Australian Whip-Off Championships
May 25 - 6:30 pm QDT / 1:30am PST / 9:30am BST: Crankworx Cairns Pump Track Challenge
May 26 - 10:30 am QDT / 5:30pm PST / 1:30am BST: Crankworx Cairns Slopestyle
Note: These times are subject to change. Pinkbike and Crankworx will provide updates to the coverage if they change - remember to keep checking Pinkbike’s homepage to avoid disappointment!