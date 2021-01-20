Pivot Launches New Youth Program With Squamish Rippers Dane Jewett and Ryan Griffith

Jan 20, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

Pivot has launched a new program for promising new racers called PFR Next Gen. The first two Next Gen racers are Squamish riders Ryan Griffith, 15, and Dane Jewett, 14, who was one of the original PB Groms.

bigquotesWhen I first heard about Pivot, I was so stoked because I think their team looks like they have the most fun and are always having a good time. I am also so stoked that they can support me with all the different assets of my riding style. Really hoping we all get to race this season and have the best of times with the whole Pivot family"Dane Jewett

bigquotesIt feels surreal to be on the PFR Next Gen team. I am so excited to be a part of the Pivot family. I'm looking forward to being mentored by some really talented riders nd can't wait to get out racing again.Ryan Griffith

Pivot marketing manager Elorie Slater said the program started with the goal of creating a way for the company to be involved in youth development in a meaningful way. Although Pivot sponsors NICA leagues in Arizona and Utah, the company felt it had a gap between grassroots support and the international racing world. Starting a youth development team would be a way to give promising riders a platform for racing at the international level.

Both these boys can get sideways.

bigquotesWe are remembering the journey of what it takes to become a pro rider, and developing more empathy for all our riders through this process.Elorie Slater, Pivot's marketing manager

The program has a strong focus on mentorship. Bernard Kerr is taking a leadership role, and he and other Pivot riders plan to help the Next Gen riders as they pursue their racing careers. In developing this program, Pivot hopes to help create a culture where other motivated young riders can thrive.

We look forward to seeing more from Dane and Ryan. The future is bright for those two.




Industry News Racing and Events Pivot Dane Jewett Ryan Griffith


