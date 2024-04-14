Practice Report & Track Preview: British Downhill Series Round 1 Rheola

If anything this bike is more intriguing now the covers are off

Jordan Williams is on one of the new Specialized DH bikes

Charlie Hatton trying to keep his grips dry on his way up to the start

Just two World Champions hanging out

Plenty of bike washing from the mechanics today

Dec Willicombe looking surprisingly guilty as his bike was being hastily rebuilt

Plenty of tyre options in the Trek pits

Not an easy day for the commissaires and the organisers, with plenty of crashes meaning keeping the racing running smoothly was not an easy task. The team at Gravity Events and the British Cycling Commissaires, supported by the medics, did an amazing job at keeping racing going today

The new Atherton S.170 was just chilling outside the pits

Dirty bikes everywhere - just how it should be

Fresh set of rims incoming in the Maddison pits

The welcome sight of bikes on a Pearce uplift trailer, an image synonymous with British Downhill racing

Unlucky number 13 this year for Joe Smith

Jordan Williams casually looking after somebody else's bike in the uplift queue

Trusty Pearce Landrovers were out providing a really smooth uplift service no matter the conditions

The rock slab was taking no prisoners today

This was a tricky gap out of the woods heading towards the finishing jumps. Riders could either take a very long way round (to riders left), grab on the brakes and slow right down to roll down the drop, or take on this gap to a very small landing

Heather Williams battling through the dark. One of the many Scottish riders loving the conditions today

The upper section of the track was bathed in deep mist for most of the afternoon, making an already difficult section of the track just that little bit harder

No mistaking who this helmet belongs to - great to see the World Champion out racing at the National series

Arm pump is real!

Riding through the mist to what has turned out to be one of the most difficult sections today down the rock slab at the midpoint of the track

Sometimes bikes need a less than gentle touch to get fixed

An unfortunately familiar sight of a marshall with a red flag at Rheola, however, the marshalls and the team behind the event, supported by the medics, did their utmost to keep everybody safe

The punishing roots through Star Wars not only took their toll on riders but bikes too

Charlie Hatton has had plenty of success here at Rheola. Can the World Champion start his season off with a win here on Sunday?

There were a lot of riders staring at patches of mud trying to figure out just what had caught them out in the last section that they rode

Every rider's eyes were focused on hunting for sniper roots hiding in the mud

The slightly safer is to riders left - it means you don't have to do a gap even if it does look a little bit more complicated than riders right

Plenty of riders were trying to gap their way through the roots, this wasn't always the best idea

Somehow this rider got up and not only walked away but finished riding the rest of the track

There was plenty of puzzling going on in the woods today

This rider did not have a great day, thankfully the helmet did its job

Just a bike chilling out in its natural habitat

The Star Wars woods get their name from their look, but they are definitely a battle for any rider to get through and sometimes a cheeky foot dab comes in handy

Gapping into Star Wars is not for the faint-hearted

Rheola is as famous for its gullies from years of racing here as it is for its roots. Both will catch you out if you're not on your game

Buried underneath the mud were plenty of roots to keep riders on their toes

Jordan Williams was hauling today

Despite the upper section of the track being quite technical, there were still some opportunities to send it

It is definitely a clear lens kind of day

Plenty of riders took on gapping off the rock slab in practice today

National Champion Hattie Harnden choosing to use her Enduro bike this weekend. This track will definitely be a good test before Hattie takes on the Enduro World Series this year

A rare smooth bit of track at Rheola gave the riders the opportunity to relax before they dropped into the final jumps

Sliding your way through the trees

Clear goggles really do let you see what the riders are really feeling - the focus of Seth Pettifer is quite clear to see

For all the difficulty of the Rheola track, it really is a beautiful place to ride bikes

Daniel Maplesden carving his way through the lower section of the track

The best way to deal with roots is to not touch them at all

It's always great to see riders back out on the gas through the woods

However, this is Rheola so there are roots just waiting around the corner - in this case some nice off-camber chunky roots to contend with

The bottom section of the track gives the riders the opportunity to let loose and send it

Liv Taylor charging as hard as ever

Despite the mud, there was still plenty of grip hiding if you just trusted your tyres

Monika Mixova had a bit of a spill late in the day up at the rock slab, but before that, she seemed on her game

On a typically Welsh-weather day, the British National Downhill Series returned with a day of practice before racing begins on Sunday at Rheola in Wales. Rheola, once again, is the opening round in the National DH series which is always one of the toughest tests for riders in the UK.The track here at Rheola has a mixture of everything. The upper section is full of fast rock gardens with tonnes of grip, followed by some tight technical sections through the middle of the track, culminating in a really steep rock drop heading into the infamous Star Wars section which is a root-infested, mud-filled test of anybody's ability to ride a mountain bike. Then we head into the lower woods where riders gather pace and head for the jumps and drops into the finish arena.The track at Rheola has been a firm favourite with riders for a while. It does however come with a downside. Rheola has become synonymous with red flags and big crashes, and today was no exception. Unfortunately, there were some serious crashes and we wish those riders well in their recovery. Nobody likes to see people leaving in ambulances, it is especially galling at the first race of the year. However, tomorrow promises to be a bit of a better day weather-wise and with the current World Champion in attendance, along with a smattering of World Cup talent including former World Champion Reece Wilson, it promises to be one hell of a race tomorrow. But today, everybody did battle with the Welsh elements and the hillside, trying to get to grips with this daunting track.Jack Reading and Thomas Westgate from Gravity School Racing take us for a lap of the Rheola track for the 2024 National Downhill Series Round 1.For 2023 Man Down Media have partnered with Bluetti to help support us in producing our National Series content. Bluetti produce clean, portable power stations allowing us to ditch our generator on race weekends an rely solely on their AC200MAX portable power station for all our power needs (e-bike charging included!). Why not head over to their website and check them out for yourself.