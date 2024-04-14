Practice Report & Track Preview: British Downhill Series Round 1 Rheola

On a typically Welsh-weather day, the British National Downhill Series returned with a day of practice before racing begins on Sunday at Rheola in Wales. Rheola, once again, is the opening round in the National DH series which is always one of the toughest tests for riders in the UK.
The track here at Rheola has a mixture of everything. The upper section is full of fast rock gardens with tonnes of grip, followed by some tight technical sections through the middle of the track, culminating in a really steep rock drop heading into the infamous Star Wars section which is a root-infested, mud-filled test of anybody's ability to ride a mountain bike. Then we head into the lower woods where riders gather pace and head for the jumps and drops into the finish arena.
The track at Rheola has been a firm favourite with riders for a while. It does however come with a downside. Rheola has become synonymous with red flags and big crashes, and today was no exception. Unfortunately, there were some serious crashes and we wish those riders well in their recovery. Nobody likes to see people leaving in ambulances, it is especially galling at the first race of the year. However, tomorrow promises to be a bit of a better day weather-wise and with the current World Champion in attendance, along with a smattering of World Cup talent including former World Champion Reece Wilson, it promises to be one hell of a race tomorrow. But today, everybody did battle with the Welsh elements and the hillside, trying to get to grips with this daunting track.
Jack Reading and Thomas Westgate from Gravity School Racing take us for a lap of the Rheola track for the 2024 National Downhill Series Round 1.
