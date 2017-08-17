20 Bike Checks from Red Bull Joyride

Aug 17, 2017 at 13:31
Aug 17, 2017
by FMB World Tour  
 
Red Bull Joyride - Bike Checks

The count down for Red Bull Joyride at Crankworx Whistler is officially on! To get you even more excited for the finals this Sunday on Red Bull TV, check out these beautiful bikes. Don't forget to keep an eye on fmbworldtour.com, FMB social media channels or sign up for the Newsletter for live webcast times.

Red Bull Joyride - Bike Checks

Name: Torquato Testa // Nationality: ITA // Age: 24

Bike: ROSE Bikes The Bruce


Red Bull Joyride - Bike Checks

Name: Tomas Lemoine // Nationality: FRA // Age: 20

Bike: Canyon Bikes Stitched 360


Red Bull Joyride - Bike Checks

Name: Thomas Genon // Nationality: BEL // Age: 23

Bike: Canyon Stitched 360


Red Bull Joyride - Bike Checks

Name: Jakub Vencl // Nationality: CZE // Age: 27

Bike: Rose Bikes The Bruce


Red Bull Joyride - Bike Checks

Name: Szymon Godziek // Nationality: POL // Age: 25

Bike: Dartmoor Two6Player


Red Bull Joyride - Bike Checks

Name: Emil Johansson // Nationality: SWE // Age: 18

Bike: Trek Ticket S


Red Bull Joyride - Bike Checks

Name: Diego Caverzasi // Nationality: ITA // Age: 22

Bike: Top Secret


Red Bull Joyride - Bike Checks

Name: Brett Rheeder // Nationality: CAN // Age: 24

Bike: Trek Ticket S


Red Bull Joyride - Bike Checks

Name: Anthony Messere // Nationality: CAN // Age: 21

Bike: Rose Bikes The Bruce


Red Bull Joyride - Bike Checks

Name: Brandon Semenuk // Nationality: CAN // Age: 26

Bike: Trek Ticket S


Red Bull Joyride - Bike Checks

Name: Ryan Nyquist // Nationality: USA // Age: 38

Bike: Haro Steel Reserve 1.3


Red Bull Joyride - Bike Checks

Name: Reed Boggs // Nationality: USA // Age: 20

Bike: Trek Ticket DJ


Red Bull Joyride - Bike Checks

Name: Matt Jones // Nationality: GBR // Age: 23

Bike: Marin Alcatraz


Red Bull Joyride - Bike Checks

Name: Nico Scholze // Nationality: GER // Age: 22

Bike: Canyon Stitched 720


Red Bull Joyride - Bike Checks

Name: Nicholi Rogatkin // Nationality: USA // Age: 21

Bike: Specialized P3


Red Bull Joyride - Bike Checks

Name: Max Fredriksson // Nationality: SWE // Age: 22

Bike: NS Bikes Decade


Red Bull Joyride - Bike Checks

Name: Logan Peat // Nationality: CAN // Age: 27

Bike: Santa Cruz Bicycles


Red Bull Joyride - Bike Checks

Name: Josh Hult // Nationality: USA // Age: 33

Bike: Mongoose Fireball SS


Red Bull Joyride - Bike Checks

Name: Simon Pagés // Nationality: FRA // Age: 21

Bike: Octane One Zircus


Red Bull Joyride - Bike Checks

Name: Mehdi Gani // Nationality: FRA // Age: 28

Bike: Specialized P.Slope

Photos by Richkphotography


MENTIONS: @FMBA
10 Comments

  • + 6
 Am I the only one who finds Semenuks new Ticket S and Session Park looks ugly. His bikes before were so sick!
  • + 7
 Haro Steel Reserve...........aluminum ??
  • + 5
 Nyquists steel reserve looks very aluminum
  • + 3
 Simon Pages bike is Ns Decade not Octane
  • + 1
 Pretty sure it is an O1 not NS
  • + 2
 A few years ago Pilgrim was a black sheep with his hardtail.... 2017 is a bit different!
  • + 1
 I would have never guessed that the Haro would be my favorite out of the whole field, that build is SICK with the I9 wheels and all the Deity stuff.
  • + 2
 That top secret bike looks amazing
  • + 1
 That Santa Cruz is so sick!
  • + 1
 that mismatched pike dj (white crown/black lowers) looks sooooooooo dope

Post a Comment



