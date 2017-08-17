20 Bike Checks from Red Bull Joyride

The count down for Red Bull Joyride at Crankworx Whistler is officially on! To get you even more excited for the finals this Sunday on Red Bull TV, check out these beautiful bikes. Don't forget to keep an eye on fmbworldtour.com, FMB social media channels or sign up for the Newsletter for live webcast times.
Name: Torquato Testa // Nationality: ITA // Age: 24
Bike: ROSE Bikes The Bruce
Name: Tomas Lemoine // Nationality: FRA // Age: 20
Bike: Canyon Bikes Stitched 360
Name: Thomas Genon // Nationality: BEL // Age: 23
Bike: Canyon Stitched 360
Name: Jakub Vencl // Nationality: CZE // Age: 27
Bike: Rose Bikes The Bruce
Name: Szymon Godziek // Nationality: POL // Age: 25
Bike: Dartmoor Two6Player
Name: Emil Johansson // Nationality: SWE // Age: 18
Bike: Trek Ticket S
Name: Diego Caverzasi // Nationality: ITA // Age: 22
Bike: Top Secret
Name: Brett Rheeder // Nationality: CAN // Age: 24
Bike: Trek Ticket S
Name: Anthony Messere // Nationality: CAN // Age: 21
Bike: Rose Bikes The Bruce
Name: Brandon Semenuk // Nationality: CAN // Age: 26
Bike: Trek Ticket S
Name: Ryan Nyquist // Nationality: USA // Age: 38
Bike: Haro Steel Reserve 1.3
Name: Reed Boggs // Nationality: USA // Age: 20
Bike: Trek Ticket DJ
Name: Matt Jones // Nationality: GBR // Age: 23
Bike: Marin Alcatraz
Name: Nico Scholze // Nationality: GER // Age: 22
Bike: Canyon Stitched 720
Name: Nicholi Rogatkin // Nationality: USA // Age: 21
Bike: Specialized P3
Name: Max Fredriksson // Nationality: SWE // Age: 22
Bike: NS Bikes Decade
Name: Logan Peat // Nationality: CAN // Age: 27
Bike: Santa Cruz Bicycles
Name: Josh Hult // Nationality: USA // Age: 33
Bike: Mongoose Fireball SS
Name: Simon Pagés // Nationality: FRA // Age: 21
Bike: Octane One Zircus
Name: Mehdi Gani // Nationality: FRA // Age: 28
Bike: Specialized P.Slope
Photos by Richkphotography
MENTIONS
: @FMBA
10 Comments
Post a Comment