Results: Red Bull Guanajuato Cerro Abajo Urban DH 2024

Overall Results:

1st. Juanfer Velez: 1:51.212

2nd. Sebastian Holguín: 1:52.246

3rd. Tomas Slavik: 1:52.478

4th. Felipe Agurto: 1:52.854

5th. Camilo Sánchez: 1:54.688

6th. Lucas Borba: 1:55.169

7th. Jeronimo Paez: 1:56.525

8th. Gabriel Giovannini: 1:56.957

9th. Bernardo Cruz: 1:57.169

10th. Adrien Loron: 1:57.213

11th. Alberto Nícolas: 1:57.934

12th. Bruno Lavagnino: 1:58.291

13th. Mario Jarrín: 2:02.181

14th. Fabián Alcantar: 2:02.255

15th. Jono Jones: 2:05.632



The Red Bull Urban DH series continues on the streets of Mexico in Guanajuato.Juanfer Velez set a rapid pace through the tight alleyways and treacherous street corners as he crossed the line with the fastest time of the day. With the final riders setting blistering times on the course, Juanfer Velez found an extra bit of speed as he went 1.034 seconds up on a charging Sebastian Holguín. Tomas Slavik found redemption after a broken chain at the last round ending the day with 3rd place.Check out the full results and a breakdown of the splits below.You can watch the replay of the event here Juanfer Velez: 31.217Sebastian Holguín: 31.224Tomas Slavik: 31.477Camilo Sánchez: 31.862Felipe Agurto: 31.883Tomas Slavik: 25.579Sebastian Holguín: 25.692Felipe Agurto: 25.713Juanfer Velez: 25.866Bernardo Cruz: 26.108Juanfer Velez: 26.172Sebastian Holguín: 27.482Tomas Slavik: 27.495Camilo Sánchez: 27.542Felipe Agurto: 27.664Felipe Agurto: 27.594Sebastian Holguín: 27.848Tomas Slavik: 27.927Juanfer Velez: 27.957Lucas Borba: 28.600