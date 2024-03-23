Results: Red Bull Guanajuato Cerro Abajo Urban DH 2024

The Red Bull Urban DH series continues on the streets of Mexico in Guanajuato.
Juanfer Velez set a rapid pace through the tight alleyways and treacherous street corners as he crossed the line with the fastest time of the day. With the final riders setting blistering times on the course, Juanfer Velez found an extra bit of speed as he went 1.034 seconds up on a charging Sebastian Holguín. Tomas Slavik found redemption after a broken chain at the last round ending the day with 3rd place.
Check out the full results and a breakdown of the splits below.
You can watch the replay of the event here
Overall Results:
1st. Juanfer Velez: 1:51.212
2nd. Sebastian Holguín: 1:52.246
3rd. Tomas Slavik: 1:52.478
4th. Felipe Agurto: 1:52.854
5th. Camilo Sánchez: 1:54.688
6th. Lucas Borba: 1:55.169
7th. Jeronimo Paez: 1:56.525
8th. Gabriel Giovannini: 1:56.957
9th. Bernardo Cruz: 1:57.169
10th. Adrien Loron: 1:57.213
11th. Alberto Nícolas: 1:57.934
12th. Bruno Lavagnino: 1:58.291
13th. Mario Jarrín: 2:02.181
14th. Fabián Alcantar: 2:02.255
15th. Jono Jones: 2:05.632
Split 1:Individual Split Rankings:1st.
Juanfer Velez: 31.2172nd.
Sebastian Holguín: 31.2243rd.
Tomas Slavik: 31.4774th.
Camilo Sánchez: 31.8625th.
Felipe Agurto: 31.883
Split 2:Individual Split Rankings:1st.
Tomas Slavik: 25.5792nd.
Sebastian Holguín: 25.6923rd.
Felipe Agurto: 25.7134th.
Juanfer Velez: 25.8665th.
Bernardo Cruz: 26.108
Split 3:Individual Split Rankings:1st.
Juanfer Velez: 26.1722nd.
Sebastian Holguín: 27.4823rd.
Tomas Slavik: 27.4954th.
Camilo Sánchez: 27.5425th.
Felipe Agurto: 27.664
Split 4:Individual Split Rankings:1st.
Felipe Agurto: 27.5942nd.
Sebastian Holguín: 27.8483rd.
Tomas Slavik: 27.9274th.
Juanfer Velez: 27.9575th.
Lucas Borba: 28.600