Results: Red Bull Guanajuato Cerro Abajo Urban DH 2024

Mar 23, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
The Red Bull Urban DH series continues on the streets of Mexico in Guanajuato.

Juanfer Velez set a rapid pace through the tight alleyways and treacherous street corners as he crossed the line with the fastest time of the day. With the final riders setting blistering times on the course, Juanfer Velez found an extra bit of speed as he went 1.034 seconds up on a charging Sebastian Holguín. Tomas Slavik found redemption after a broken chain at the last round ending the day with 3rd place.

Check out the full results and a breakdown of the splits below.


You can watch the replay of the event here


Overall Results:

1st. Juanfer Velez: 1:51.212
2nd. Sebastian Holguín: 1:52.246
3rd. Tomas Slavik: 1:52.478
4th. Felipe Agurto: 1:52.854
5th. Camilo Sánchez: 1:54.688
6th. Lucas Borba: 1:55.169
7th. Jeronimo Paez: 1:56.525
8th. Gabriel Giovannini: 1:56.957
9th. Bernardo Cruz: 1:57.169
10th. Adrien Loron: 1:57.213
11th. Alberto Nícolas: 1:57.934
12th. Bruno Lavagnino: 1:58.291
13th. Mario Jarrín: 2:02.181
14th. Fabián Alcantar: 2:02.255
15th. Jono Jones: 2:05.632



Split 1:

Individual Split Rankings:
1st. Juanfer Velez: 31.217
2nd. Sebastian Holguín: 31.224
3rd. Tomas Slavik: 31.477
4th. Camilo Sánchez: 31.862
5th. Felipe Agurto: 31.883




Split 2:

Individual Split Rankings:
1st. Tomas Slavik: 25.579
2nd. Sebastian Holguín: 25.692
3rd. Felipe Agurto: 25.713
4th. Juanfer Velez: 25.866
5th. Bernardo Cruz: 26.108




Split 3:

Individual Split Rankings:
1st. Juanfer Velez: 26.172
2nd. Sebastian Holguín: 27.482
3rd. Tomas Slavik: 27.495
4th. Camilo Sánchez: 27.542
5th. Felipe Agurto: 27.664




Split 4:

Individual Split Rankings:
1st. Felipe Agurto: 27.594
2nd. Sebastian Holguín: 27.848
3rd. Tomas Slavik: 27.927
4th. Juanfer Velez: 27.957
5th. Lucas Borba: 28.600









Posted In:
Racing and Events DH Racing Results Red Bull


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,016 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Why Did Bernard Kerr's Prototype Frame Break at Crankworx Rotorua?
112003 views
Men's Category of Slopestyle Will Not Proceed - Crankworx Rotorua 2024 [Updated with Unified Slopestyle Athlete Statement]
64935 views
First Ride: Atherton S170 - Long Travel & Lugged Aluminum
62835 views
Review: Yeti's Back in the XC Game With the 2024 ASR
60309 views
Final Results from the Downhill at Crankworx Rotorua 2024
43794 views
Local Flavours: The Complete Guide to Riding in Eastern Idaho [Updated for 2024]
39416 views
Destination Showcase: McCall, Idaho [Updated for 2024]
37709 views
Mathieu Van Der Poel Signs Unprecedented 10 Year Contract with Canyon
31076 views

0 Comments







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.044214
Mobile Version of Website