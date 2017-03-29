Rose Bikes Announce their New Freeride Team

The Rose Rad Squad is simply stunning and one of the strongest teams on the tour. With Anthony and Antoine, we have two new entries at Rose, which are among the best that the mountain bike world has to offer. Torquato has already shown us what level he is able to ride this year, and he is certainly prepared for some big things. Lukas is, in my opinion, the strongest rider in Germany and simply a rad trick machine. Jakub, like no other, embodies the fun and lifestyle, for which the team stands. Tobi is fit again and we will see him more often in 2017, with mouths open for sure. I wish all riders safe flights and good times! — Anatol Sostmann, Marketing and PR Manager, Rose Bikes