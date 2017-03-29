Rose Bikes Announce their New Freeride Team

As Crankworx Rotorua is approaching, Rose Bikes have announced their new freeride team for the season: Rose Rad Squad. The team includes top mountain bike riders; Anthony Messere, Antoine Bizet, Torquato Testa, Jakub Vencl, Tobias Wrobel and Lukas Knopf. 2017 mountain bike season is about to hit it off with a new strong unified force by Rose Bikes. Six top riders have teamed up under the German bike brand, to showcase their skillset, push the sport and drop some jaws, while hitting the slopes and sending it at the competitions. We had a chat with all the team riders about their new bikes and their thoughts of being part of the Rose Rad Squad.
Both bikes are set up with the following parts:
Frames: ROSE The Jester/ The Bruce
RockShox Pike DJ, 100mm 3 tokens, 180psi
RockShox RT3 High tune/ 240psi
Sram XO DH cranks 165mm / Direct mount narrow wide chainring XO
Truvativ stem 30mm
Truvativ descendant colab bars 28.75”
Crankbrothers Stamp Small pedals
Truvativ Noir T-40 Carbon seatpost
Sensus DISISDABOSS grips
Maxxis DTH Rear, IKON front
DT Swiss EX471 Rim, 240S hub
Avid XX Brake, or BB7 mechanical disk with Slopestyle gyro
3 Comments
Post a Comment