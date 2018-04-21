XC Short Track Photo Report - Sea Otter 2018

Women's race gets cracking. Women's race gets cracking.



Short track. It's a discipline we will hear more about this season as it has been added to the XC program in the World Cup. What is it? It's essentially 30 to 40 minutes spent at the red line on a mixed surface course that is less tech, more speed. Today Annika Langvad and Nicola Rohrbach took the win at the Sea Otter Classic Short Track.





Fastest American Woman Erin Huck took fourth. Fastest American Woman Erin Huck took fourth.





Kate Courtney with an early race lead. Kate Courtney with an early race lead.





















With one to go Evie Richards takes a look back as she leads the pack. With one to go Evie Richards takes a look back as she leads the pack.













Evie Richards and Katerina Nash sprint for second and third. Nash took the sprint. Evie Richards and Katerina Nash sprint for second and third. Nash took the sprint.





P1 anyone? P1 anyone?





Kabush ready to redline for 26 minutes straight... Kabush ready to redline for 26 minutes straight...





Keegan Swenson leads out on lap one. Keegan Swenson leads out on lap one.













Lap two and the field stretches out. Lap two and the field stretches out.





That sand. It slows things down. That sand. It slows things down.









Sergio Mantecon put his head down and dug deep for a good long stint at the front. Unfortunately a piece of debris caught in his drive train and cost him a win. Sergio Mantecon put his head down and dug deep for a good long stint at the front. Unfortunately a piece of debris caught in his drive train and cost him a win.

























Bell Lap. Bell Lap.





Anton Cooper played his cards wisely, making moves to take second. Anton Cooper played his cards wisely, making moves to take second.





Nicola Rohrbach made a late lap move that gave him a lead no man could catch up to. Nicola Rohrbach made a late lap move that gave him a lead no man could catch up to.

















