RACING

XC Short Track Photo Report - Sea Otter 2018

Apr 21, 2018
by Matthew DeLorme  
Women s race gets cracking.
Women's race gets cracking.

Short track. It's a discipline we will hear more about this season as it has been added to the XC program in the World Cup. What is it? It's essentially 30 to 40 minutes spent at the red line on a mixed surface course that is less tech, more speed. Today Annika Langvad and Nicola Rohrbach took the win at the Sea Otter Classic Short Track.

Fastest American Woman Erin Huck took fourth.
Fastest American Woman Erin Huck took fourth.

Kate Courtney with and early race lead.
Kate Courtney with an early race lead.





With one to go Evie Richards takes a look back as she leads the pack.
With one to go Evie Richards takes a look back as she leads the pack.



Evie Richards and Katerina Nash sprint for second and third. Nash took the sprint.
Evie Richards and Katerina Nash sprint for second and third. Nash took the sprint.

P1 anyone
P1 anyone?

Kabush ready to red line for 26 minutes straight..
Kabush ready to redline for 26 minutes straight...

Keegan Swenson leads out on lap one.
Keegan Swenson leads out on lap one.



Lap two and the field stretches out.
Lap two and the field stretches out.

That sand. It slows things down.
That sand. It slows things down.


Sergio Mantecon put his head down and dug deep for a good long stint at the front. Unfortunately a piece of debris caught in his drive train and cost him a win.
Sergio Mantecon put his head down and dug deep for a good long stint at the front. Unfortunately a piece of debris caught in his drive train and cost him a win.






Bell Lap.
Bell Lap.

Anton Cooper played his cards wisely making moves to take second.
Anton Cooper played his cards wisely, making moves to take second.

Nicola Rohrbach made a late lap move that gave him a lead no man could catch up to.
Nicola Rohrbach made a late lap move that gave him a lead no man could catch up to.





Must Read This Week
2019 Specialized Stumpjumper - First Ride
117230 views
The Differences Between the 3 New Specialized Stumpjumpers
75713 views
Spotted: New YT Tues - Lošinj DH World Cup 2018
61523 views
Cane Creek's Titanium Enduro Crankset - First Look
58848 views
Tech Randoms - Lošinj DH World Cup 2018
53729 views
RockShox Boxxer World Cup - First Ride
49850 views
What's Happened to Claudio's Lošinj Course Preview?
48654 views
Loic Bruni Out of Lošinj World Cup? [UPDATE: Maybe Not]
41815 views

1 Comment

  • + 1
 short track of comments.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.030070
Mobile Version of Website