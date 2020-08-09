Seeding Results: Downhill Southeast - Sugar Mountain

With seeding completed at the fourth round of the Downhill Southeast series at Sugar Mountain check out who will be last out of the start hut in finals. Results:
Men:
1st. Dakotah Norton: 3:21.67
2nd. Seth Hanson: +14.24
3rd. Chris Grice: +14.69
4th. Titus Nicholson: +16.53
5th. Walker Shaw: +18.65
Women:
1st. Frida Roenning: 4:08.97
2nd. Mazie Hayden: +16.93
3rd. Susan Curtin: +56.88
4th. Jordan Bell: +1:27.4
5th. Caroline Washam: +1:34.33
Junior Men:
1st. Jack Dichiara: 3:42.75
2nd. Matthew Spong: +6.26
3rd. Corey Jackson: +6.97
4th. Walter Blackman: +14.28
5th. Colin Mulally: +15.89
