Seeding Results: Downhill Southeast - Sugar Mountain

Men:



1st. Dakotah Norton: 3:21.67

2nd. Seth Hanson: +14.24

3rd. Chris Grice: +14.69

4th. Titus Nicholson: +16.53

5th. Walker Shaw: +18.65





Women:



1st. Frida Roenning: 4:08.97

2nd. Mazie Hayden: +16.93

3rd. Susan Curtin: +56.88

4th. Jordan Bell: +1:27.4

5th. Caroline Washam: +1:34.33







Junior Men:



1st. Jack Dichiara: 3:42.75

2nd. Matthew Spong: +6.26

3rd. Corey Jackson: +6.97

4th. Walter Blackman: +14.28

5th. Colin Mulally: +15.89







With seeding completed at the fourth round of the Downhill Southeast series at Sugar Mountain check out who will be last out of the start hut in finals.