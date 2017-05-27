The MTB Treasures of Wanaka, New Zealand

Wanakas views are not too bad

Wildberries that fit Bens shirt and a trail that gets steeper and steeper

It really gets steeper

Golden light and Tina on a trail that will lead her down to the lake

Part 2: Wanaka Backcountry Adventure

For both of us it was the first time in a heli with our bikes hanging on the outside

“Sticky forest” is a trail center we wish we had on our doorstep. Short uphills, trails for every kind of riding and taste, a great community around it and well, you can’t complain about the views either.Some of the trails lead you down to the lake—in summer a great way to end the ride with a dip in the lake. Right now maybe not, though. The trails down to the lake resemble a bit of the “south of France” riding feeling. South exposed, dusty and some pine trees in a wild mix of steep trails.If you are in the region we can fully recommend a day in this playground. It's only an hour away and the drive from Queenstown to Wanaka is beautiful!The views from Sticky Forest are breathtaking—unfortunately, this might be a bad thing as there are notions to rezone the land to be able to build on it. I hope the MTB community succeeds in saving this unique trail center! More information about this and ways you can help can be found on the Wanaka Bike websiteWe arrived on a Monday in beautiful Wanaka after a week of bad weather on the west coast of New Zealand. After a bit of sight-seeing (the walks at diamond lake turned out to be beautiful and far less crowded than Roys Peak) we got the chance to join a backcountry adventure involving a heli uplift and some of the best views over Wanaka country you could get.In the early morning of our heli backcountry adventure, we met with the rest of the group and John, our guide from Wanaka Bike Tours at the airport. We quickly loaded the heli from Alpine Helicopter and then—after some prep talk—we took off towards the Mount Pisa Range.Timing couldn’t have been better and we took of just a bit after sunrise (this might have been the plan all along but we didn’t know about it). The views around Wanaka are impressive, but from a bird's eye perspective even better. I am sure the whole group would agree to that.