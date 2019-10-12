Photo Report: TransNomad - Multi Stage Racing in the Pyrenees

Early morning hikes become a way of life.

Normally followed by fast, high mountain racing.

The trails are epic.

And the scenery is epic too.

Day 1: +2050m / - 2540m from Bielsa to Saint Larry.

Orbea´s Gabriel Torralba charging hard all week.

Epic trails.

Epic company.

You aren´t alone often but when you are... Enjoy!

Vid Persak from the Orbea Enduro Team.

Sometimes you have to stop and just soak it all in.

Working our way up to the French-Spanish border on an old smuggling path.

The trails were high consequence but really a lot of fun.

Day 2: +1350m / + 1800m around the Louron Valley on the Pyrenees2Vallees Trails.

On some corners the hardest thing is keeping your eyes on the trail.

The liaisons are a time for making friends. And suffering.

Gabriel Torralba from Orbea fresh from a 14th place in the Finale EWS.

The procession up the mountain first thing in the morning.

Me vs a slippy French race stage.

Some amazing French turns!.

Day 3: +1500m, +1600m from France to Spain.

Worth it all for just this one corner!

Huge black mountain tops.

Pre-dawn pushing bikes up mountains.

Epic liason stages.

Me not falling on the slippy turns. The trick for me was slow in, slow out!

Day 4: +1400m / -2415m through some remote Zona Zero trails.

Javi the main man. Organising everything and handing out high fives.

What an experience, what a group.

The overall results were in!

Thanks to everyone, see you again next time!