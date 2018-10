Back in July, Calum McBain and Shaun Sangster and myself. Went to some local trails in Aberdeen and put together this video. It was shot at Hill of Fare in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. Calum and Shaun are doing sick in their respective fields. Calum in DH and Shaun in Enduro, it was good to bring the two together and stack some clips on some rad dusty trails.