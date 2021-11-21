Video: A Rowdy 2021 Recap from the Flannel Crew

After seeing the Fest Series continue to go down across the pond, we had a burning desire to build our own jumps right here in Cowboy Country.



We channeled our travel frustrations into the swings of a pick-axe and molded our backyard into something we are truly proud of. We spent countless hours cutting in new Alberta trails and attending maintenance days all over BC. The aim of this seasons builds were to make freeride great again. So we went back to our roots and built some big big drops and jump lines to reach our goals.



With our crew scattered all over Western Canada, we all had our own projects and building goals for this season, and we can honestly say we far surpassed them. The pictures below will tell the real story.