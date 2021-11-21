Video: A Rowdy 2021 Recap from the Flannel Crew

You know, as much as we are out to crush beers, shralp, and have a good time, nothing makes us happier than the opportunity to leave people and organizations better than we found them. The events we host are a prime example of our appreciation for the culture and community around us.
This year we hosted the world premiere of Matchstick Productions
'A Bikers Ballad
" with all proceeds being donated to the Moose Mountain Bike Trail Society
to help fund a full-time trail crew for the 2021 season.
We've wanted to host a whip-off to get the local bike community stoked for years. It seemed like there was always some external factor that left us high, dry, and unable to execute.
As you may know, Ron and Krys from Landmark Trailworks
had their farm burn down during the Kamloops wildfires this summer. This left us feeling absolutely gutted as their hard work (Flight 66)
has brought so much joy to the community. For those that have seen the place, you know that it was their home, a piece of mountain bike history, and a place that acted as the breeding ground for the stoke they put into the trails.
We wanted to do something to help them out with the costs of getting back up and running, so we decided a celebration of what they did for us to collect donations was a perfect fit.
We teamed up with Red Bull Canada
, Knolly Bikes
, Bow Cycle
, and Ottalaus Inc
. to host a heck of a whip-off on Lower Flight 66
. With the community's participation, we raised over $700 to help get Ron and Krys up and rolling again. We can't thank those two enough for all they've done for our community and the sport as a whole.
