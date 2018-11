Video: Aggressive DH Riding in Bromont, Quebec

After a busy summer and an undefeated race season, Tristan and one of his good friends teamed up for a day of filming. Follow Tristan for a day of riding his local trails in Bromont, Quebec.Tristan's Playground 2 was filmed three years after the initial Tristan's Playground. Both videos were shot on the same trails in Bromont.Photo Credit : Andrew SantoroPhoto Credit : Stephan MalettePhoto Credit : Andy VathisVideo Credits:Tristan's PlaygroundFilming and editing : Arturo Fransolet https://www.instagram.com/atuwwwo/?hl=fr Tristan's Playground 2Filming and editing : Alex Poirier https://www.instagram.com/official_traveler_biker_skier/?hl=fr Alex's new website : https://www.peartreeproductions.org/