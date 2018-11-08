VIDEOS

Video: Aggressive DH Riding in Bromont, Quebec

Nov 8, 2018
by Kona Bikes  
Tristan's Playground 2

by konaworld
Views: 1,761    Faves: 9    Comments: 3


After a busy summer and an undefeated race season, Tristan and one of his good friends teamed up for a day of filming. Follow Tristan for a day of riding his local trails in Bromont, Quebec.


Tristan's Playground 2 was filmed three years after the initial Tristan's Playground. Both videos were shot on the same trails in Bromont.

Tristan's Playground

by arturofransolet
Views: 1,664    Faves: 16    Comments: 10



Photo Credit : Andrew Santoro

Photo Credit : Stephan Malette

Photo Credit : Andy Vathis


Follow Tristan and his adventures on Instagram here.


Video Credits:
Tristan's Playground
Filming and editing : Arturo Fransolet https://www.instagram.com/atuwwwo/?hl=fr

Tristan's Playground 2
Filming and editing : Alex Poirier https://www.instagram.com/official_traveler_biker_skier/?hl=fr
Alex's new website : https://www.peartreeproductions.org/

Must Read This Week
5 Surprisingly Nice Catalogue Frames - Taipei Cycle Show 2018
68273 views
Review: Box Two 11-Speed Drivetrain
46576 views
Gearbox Shifters, Hairnet Helmets, & Magnetic Hubs - Taipei Cycle Show 2018
42826 views
Braking News from Taiwan - Taipei Cycle Show 2018
42786 views
Pinkbike Poll: Would You Rather Have an Air or Coil Sprung Shock on Your Trail Bike?
42246 views
Tech Briefing: 2019 Bikes, Disc Protectors, Dropper Posts & More - November 2018
41403 views
Must Watch: Kirt Voreis' "Here to Slay" is a Banger
40120 views
Making a Modern Bike Resemble a Retro Classic
36374 views

8 Comments

  • + 1
 Bromont looks as mediocre on video that it is in real life! Good riding tho!
  • + 1
 Saw this kid riding at the US Open this year. Amazing bike handling and technical skills.
  • + 2
 We came for the wedding!
  • + 1
 Looks and feels like home. I miss my home. Cheers
  • + 2
 No L•i•T hander
  • + 1
 Tu seras dans ma pool pour les wcWink
  • + 1
 Bromont rocks
  • + 1
 Bromont Bro!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.025108
Mobile Version of Website