Video & Race Report: Trans Madeira Summer 2024 - Days 1 & 2

Words: Trans Madeira

Trans Madeira powered by Freeride Madeira

Clemens Kaudela first enduro race and straight into Trans Madeira.

Everyone loves a goodie bag.

It's a long week. Mandatory rest between beers.

Camp life in Machico has been a must since edition one in 2018.

Danger team arrived.

Custom Acros caps and All Mountain Style frame protection to get bikes looking sharp!

Temporary tattoos - just like kids.

Mechanics from Sweet Spot Cycles already saving bikes on day 0.

Ten editions for Chef Nuno and his team feeding 200 people on the road.

Can't survive this race without proper food.

See you tomorrow!

Good morning Machico!

Riders were treated with a classic Trans Madeira and Enduro World Series stage, Boca do Risco.

Cliff edges and 'feiteira' for breakfast.

If wet this stage is certainly a 5/5 on technical but luckily the sun was shining and keeping trails dry.

Eyes on trail - that's it.

A brand new section that takes riders to explore the far east of Madeira.

Nine out of ten editions for this man - all of them different. Leo Kokkonen on his way to two new stages specifically created for the event.

Dirt was prime on SS2 and SS3.

Loamy. Fresh. Fun. Worth the hike.

Sending it blind.

Tires deep in the loam.

Another vertical climb to get to SS3. The views over the north coast are always magical.

Carina ready to drop in.

This might be the most scenic stage start we've ever had.

Wanna chase your buddy down a stage? Yep. Go for it.

Théo enduro-scrubbing on SS3.

Say goodbye to loam and hello to rock hell.

Smiles on the rocks.

Here's a postcard of C-Dog on SS4.

Caniçal is always a treat! You kind of want to go for a swim at food zone before afternoon racing starts.

Change of scenery and back to loam.

SS5 was long, technical and wet. All the key ingredients to get riders on their toes.

Singletracks for all tastes. And this is just day one.

It got rough again...

But eventually the views were back with a super dry SS7 to wrap the day.

On the way to camp in Machico for beers and burgers.

Washing the loam and mechanics prepared to save bikes on the way.

Not a bad way to finish a day on the bike.

Some racers will need to buy more sun-block as beach camp life can make some damage.

Skipping shower for a swim in the Atlantic. The best recovery advice from locals.

Fourth timer, Peter Beer, telling race director where to find beers at camp.

What a day. Thank you Machico!

RESULTS AFTER DAY ONE

OVERALL MEN

1. Daniel Wolfe (IRL), 00:31:21

2. Liam Moynihan (GBR), 00:31:58

3. Théo Erlangsen (RSA), 00:32:22



OVERALL WOMEN

1. Sian Dillon (GBR), 00:36:31

2. Carina Claassen (GER), 00:38:29

3. Alba Wunderlin (SUI), 00:39:27



Kicking off day two with a stage called 'GAMBLE', a trail designed in partnership with Loic Bruni.

Nature. So simple, so beautiful.

Biking. Not so simple sometimes.

'GAMBLE' is fast and pretty much the most 'bike-parky' trail we have on the island.

Berms on berms.

Dust. Certainly a reason to have a smile on your face.

One stage win on day two for Liam Moynihan, as he keeps his second place...

behind Daniel Wolfe which won the day with a 2 seconds advantage over Alex Holowko.

Forget everything you just rode on first stage of the day. This is a different world.

Rocky, technical, janky, wet, slippery. Are we still on the same island?

Sian Dillon expanded her advantage bagging 7 out of 7 stages.

Pink signs and yellow tape. Dangerous area approaching on a very slippery SS9.

Leo on a mystical 'Rat Boy' stage.

C-Dog got his first stage win today and sits in 5th place overall.

SS12 was chosen as racers favorite stage of the day.

Starting in the wet and finishing in bone-dry conditions.

After lunch break descents to the capital.

Dry, rocky and fast in the alpine ridges of Funchal.

Eucalyptus forest just sucks all the rain water from the previous evening.

So many contrasts of trails on this day. All you can imagine in terms of forest, grip, weather and dirt.

The 'Turtle Rock' section freshly built two years ago to make this an all time racer's favorite.

Not the kind of events these two are used to but the enduro spirit is slowly showing up!

Back at camp life, this time in the grassy fields of Lido in Funchal.

Flippin' awesome day riding bikes in mountain bike paradise.

Sun visited Funchal's bike camp for the entire day.

Atlantic ocean showers to wrap day two of Trans Madeira!

RESULTS AFTER DAY TWO

OVERALL MEN

1. Daniel Wolfe (IRL), 01:05:37

2. Liam Moynihan (GBR), 01:06:26

3. Alex Holowko (GBR), 01:07:18



OVERALL WOMEN

1. Sian Dillon (GBR), 01:16:05

2. Carina Claassen (GER), 01:19:51

3. Alba Wunderlin (SUI), 01:21:26



Edition ten ofjust got the first and second days of action in Madeira island, Portugal. 140 racers from 27 nations come together in the little dot in the Atlantic Ocean to ride and race a stress-free 240km, exploring north, south, east and west. 73km of racing divided into 30 special stages and over 16000 meters of descent - that beats any week at the office, right?Day zero often goes unnoticed, yet it's the moment when everything becomes real. Whether you've just arrived in Madeira or if you were smart enough to have a few extra days before racing begins all the months of preparation comes down to this. Relaxing at the beach? Going on a group ride with 1500m descent back to Machico? Get your bike ready and have some beers? All valid options to get adventure started in the 'Pearl of the Atlantic'.