Video & Race Report: Trans Madeira Summer 2024 - Days 1 & 2

May 23, 2024
by Trans Madeira  
Trans Madeira 2024

Words: Trans Madeira

Edition ten of Trans Madeira powered by Freeride Madeira just got the first and second days of action in Madeira island, Portugal. 140 racers from 27 nations come together in the little dot in the Atlantic Ocean to ride and race a stress-free 240km, exploring north, south, east and west. 73km of racing divided into 30 special stages and over 16000 meters of descent - that beats any week at the office, right?
Trans Madeira 2024 - X EDITION

Day zero often goes unnoticed, yet it's the moment when everything becomes real. Whether you've just arrived in Madeira or if you were smart enough to have a few extra days before racing begins all the months of preparation comes down to this. Relaxing at the beach? Going on a group ride with 1500m descent back to Machico? Get your bike ready and have some beers? All valid options to get adventure started in the 'Pearl of the Atlantic'.

Trans Madeira 2024
Clemens Kaudela first enduro race and straight into Trans Madeira.

Trans Madeira 2024
Everyone loves a goodie bag.

Trans Madeira 2024
It's a long week. Mandatory rest between beers.

Trans Madeira 2024
Camp life in Machico has been a must since edition one in 2018.

Trans Madeira 2024
Danger team arrived.

Trans Madeira 2024
Trans Madeira 2024
Custom Acros caps and All Mountain Style frame protection to get bikes looking sharp!

Trans Madeira 2024
Temporary tattoos - just like kids.

Trans Madeira 2024
Mechanics from Sweet Spot Cycles already saving bikes on day 0.

Trans Madeira 2024
Ten editions for Chef Nuno and his team feeding 200 people on the road.

Trans Madeira 2024
Can't survive this race without proper food.

Trans Madeira 2024
See you tomorrow!

Trans Madeira 2024 - X EDITION


Trans Madeira 2024
Good morning Machico!

Trans Madeira 2024
Riders were treated with a classic Trans Madeira and Enduro World Series stage, Boca do Risco.

Trans Madeira 2024
Trans Madeira 2024
Cliff edges and 'feiteira' for breakfast.

Trans Madeira 2024
If wet this stage is certainly a 5/5 on technical but luckily the sun was shining and keeping trails dry.

Trans Madeira 2024
Eyes on trail - that's it.

Trans Madeira 2024
A brand new section that takes riders to explore the far east of Madeira.

Trans Madeira 2024
Nine out of ten editions for this man - all of them different. Leo Kokkonen on his way to two new stages specifically created for the event.

Trans Madeira 2024
Dirt was prime on SS2 and SS3.

Trans Madeira 2024
Loamy. Fresh. Fun. Worth the hike.

Trans Madeira 2024
Sending it blind.

Trans Madeira 2024
Tires deep in the loam.

Trans Madeira 2024
Another vertical climb to get to SS3. The views over the north coast are always magical.

Trans Madeira 2024
Carina ready to drop in.

Trans Madeira 2024
This might be the most scenic stage start we've ever had.

Trans Madeira 2024
Wanna chase your buddy down a stage? Yep. Go for it.

Trans Madeira 2024
Théo enduro-scrubbing on SS3.

Trans Madeira 2024
Say goodbye to loam and hello to rock hell.

Trans Madeira 2024
Smiles on the rocks.

Trans Madeira 2024
Here's a postcard of C-Dog on SS4.

Trans Madeira 2024
Caniçal is always a treat! You kind of want to go for a swim at food zone before afternoon racing starts.

Trans Madeira 2024
Change of scenery and back to loam.

Trans Madeira 2024
SS5 was long, technical and wet. All the key ingredients to get riders on their toes.

Trans Madeira 2024
Singletracks for all tastes. And this is just day one.

Trans Madeira 2024
It got rough again...

Trans Madeira 2024
But eventually the views were back with a super dry SS7 to wrap the day.

Trans Madeira 2024
On the way to camp in Machico for beers and burgers.

Trans Madeira 2024
Trans Madeira 2024
Washing the loam and mechanics prepared to save bikes on the way.

Trans Madeira 2024
Not a bad way to finish a day on the bike.

Trans Madeira 2024
Some racers will need to buy more sun-block as beach camp life can make some damage.

Trans Madeira 2024

Trans Madeira 2024
Skipping shower for a swim in the Atlantic. The best recovery advice from locals.

Trans Madeira 2024
Trans Madeira 2024
Fourth timer, Peter Beer, telling race director where to find beers at camp.

Trans Madeira 2024
What a day. Thank you Machico!

RESULTS AFTER DAY ONE
OVERALL MEN
1. Daniel Wolfe (IRL), 00:31:21
2. Liam Moynihan (GBR), 00:31:58
3. Théo Erlangsen (RSA), 00:32:22

OVERALL WOMEN
1. Sian Dillon (GBR), 00:36:31
2. Carina Claassen (GER), 00:38:29
3. Alba Wunderlin (SUI), 00:39:27

Full results.

Trans Madeira 2024 - X EDITION


Trans Madeira 2024
Kicking off day two with a stage called 'GAMBLE', a trail designed in partnership with Loic Bruni.

Trans Madeira 2024
Nature. So simple, so beautiful.

Trans Madeira 2024
Biking. Not so simple sometimes.

Trans Madeira 2024
'GAMBLE' is fast and pretty much the most 'bike-parky' trail we have on the island.

Trans Madeira 2024
Berms on berms.

Trans Madeira 2024

Trans Madeira 2024
Trans Madeira 2024
Dust. Certainly a reason to have a smile on your face.

Trans Madeira 2024
One stage win on day two for Liam Moynihan, as he keeps his second place...

Trans Madeira 2024
behind Daniel Wolfe which won the day with a 2 seconds advantage over Alex Holowko.

Trans Madeira 2024
Forget everything you just rode on first stage of the day. This is a different world.

Trans Madeira 2024
Rocky, technical, janky, wet, slippery. Are we still on the same island?

Trans Madeira 2024
Sian Dillon expanded her advantage bagging 7 out of 7 stages.

Trans Madeira 2024
Pink signs and yellow tape. Dangerous area approaching on a very slippery SS9.

Trans Madeira 2024
Leo on a mystical 'Rat Boy' stage.

Trans Madeira 2024

Trans Madeira 2024
C-Dog got his first stage win today and sits in 5th place overall.

Trans Madeira 2024
SS12 was chosen as racers favorite stage of the day.

Trans Madeira 2024
Starting in the wet and finishing in bone-dry conditions.

Trans Madeira 2024
After lunch break descents to the capital.

Trans Madeira 2024
Dry, rocky and fast in the alpine ridges of Funchal.

Trans Madeira 2024

Trans Madeira 2024
Eucalyptus forest just sucks all the rain water from the previous evening.

Trans Madeira 2024
So many contrasts of trails on this day. All you can imagine in terms of forest, grip, weather and dirt.

Trans Madeira 2024
The 'Turtle Rock' section freshly built two years ago to make this an all time racer's favorite.

Trans Madeira 2024
Not the kind of events these two are used to but the enduro spirit is slowly showing up!

Trans Madeira 2024
Back at camp life, this time in the grassy fields of Lido in Funchal.

Trans Madeira 2024
Flippin' awesome day riding bikes in mountain bike paradise.

Trans Madeira 2024
Sun visited Funchal's bike camp for the entire day.

Trans Madeira 2024
Atlantic ocean showers to wrap day two of Trans Madeira!

RESULTS AFTER DAY TWO
OVERALL MEN
1. Daniel Wolfe (IRL), 01:05:37
2. Liam Moynihan (GBR), 01:06:26
3. Alex Holowko (GBR), 01:07:18

OVERALL WOMEN
1. Sian Dillon (GBR), 01:16:05
2. Carina Claassen (GER), 01:19:51
3. Alba Wunderlin (SUI), 01:21:26

Full results.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Enduro Racing Race Reports Trans Madeira


Author Info:
transmadeira avatar

Member since Nov 28, 2017
42 articles
Report
1 Comment
  • 1 0
 Madeira is epic.







