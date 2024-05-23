Video & Race Report: Trans Madeira Summer 2024 - Days 1 & 2

Words: Trans Madeira
Edition ten of Trans Madeira powered by Freeride Madeira
just got the first and second days of action in Madeira island, Portugal. 140 racers from 27 nations come together in the little dot in the Atlantic Ocean to ride and race a stress-free 240km, exploring north, south, east and west. 73km of racing divided into 30 special stages and over 16000 meters of descent - that beats any week at the office, right?
Day zero often goes unnoticed, yet it's the moment when everything becomes real. Whether you've just arrived in Madeira or if you were smart enough to have a few extra days before racing begins all the months of preparation comes down to this. Relaxing at the beach? Going on a group ride with 1500m descent back to Machico? Get your bike ready and have some beers? All valid options to get adventure started in the 'Pearl of the Atlantic'.
Custom Acros caps and All Mountain Style frame protection to get bikes looking sharp!
Cliff edges and 'feiteira' for breakfast.
Washing the loam and mechanics prepared to save bikes on the way.
Fourth timer, Peter Beer, telling race director where to find beers at camp.
RESULTS AFTER DAY ONE
OVERALL MEN
1. Daniel Wolfe (IRL), 00:31:21
2. Liam Moynihan (GBR), 00:31:58
3. Théo Erlangsen (RSA), 00:32:22
OVERALL WOMEN
1. Sian Dillon (GBR), 00:36:31
2. Carina Claassen (GER), 00:38:29
3. Alba Wunderlin (SUI), 00:39:27
Dust. Certainly a reason to have a smile on your face.
RESULTS AFTER DAY TWO
OVERALL MEN
1. Daniel Wolfe (IRL), 01:05:37
2. Liam Moynihan (GBR), 01:06:26
3. Alex Holowko (GBR), 01:07:18
OVERALL WOMEN
1. Sian Dillon (GBR), 01:16:05
2. Carina Claassen (GER), 01:19:51
3. Alba Wunderlin (SUI), 01:21:26