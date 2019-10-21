Video: "I'm Better Off Failing As Opposed to Never Trying" - Any One of Us Documentary Official Trailer

Oct 21, 2019
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesAny One of Us is a documentary chronicling pro mountain biker Paul Basagoitia’s life-changing journey to recovery after suffering a spinal cord injury.

Produced by Red Bull Films, the film offers a revealing look at the agonies of an unpredictable journey and an uncertain future after Basagoitia's tragic accident during the 2015 Red Bull Rampage. Viewers will also hear from a group of SCI survivors who shine a light on the struggles Basagoitia and all SCI patients battle every day, and the hope that inspires them to carry on.

Paul Basagoitia was born and raised in Minden, Nevada and developed a knack for riding bikes at an early age. He rode them without training wheels at the age of 2 and won BMX competitions by the time he turned seven.

Basagoitia’s talent was fully realized when he won the Crankworx mountain bike competition in Whistler, BC in 2004, where he pulled off a perfect backflip on a massive step up. He repeated this slopestyle win at Crankworx a year later, cementing his place at the top. Basagoitia went on to become the first person to complete a 720 on a mountain bike and landed the first double backflip on a natural terrain at the 2012 Red Bull Rampage event in Utah.

On October 16, 2015, Basagoitia returned to the Red Bull Rampage, where his future became unclear. One slight mistake during his run sent him tumbling down the face of a rock, resulting in a burst-fracture of his 12th vertebrae and a partially severed spinal cord.

While recovering from his paralysis, Basagoitia recorded personal videos that documents the struggles and triumphs he faced as he made his way from the hospital to rehab, and eventually back home.. HBO


'Any One of Us' will premiere on Tuesday, October 29 at 9:00 pm ET on HBO.



Posted In:
Videos Paul Basagoitia


Must Read This Week
Mountain Biker Dies Following A-Line Crash
110229 views
First Look: Giant Manufactures Its Own Range of Suspension Forks
72170 views
First Ride: Norco's New 2020 Optic is Short on Travel, But Big on Fun
65199 views
Video: Brandon Semenuk & His Slope Bike in 'Act.II'
59045 views
Review: Santa Cruz V10 29 - A Highly Refined & Rapid DH Race Bike
55815 views
Movies for Your Monday - In Memory of Jordie Lunn
54517 views
Update: Brook Macdonald Rides Bike for First Time Since Mont-Sainte-Anne Injury
50265 views
6 DH Bikes & 6 Instagrams from Formation - Women's Freeride Progression Sessions
46189 views

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 their character is stronger than mine
  • 1 0
 it made me feel strange

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.011240
Mobile Version of Website