Video: Beautiful Cinematography & Dillon Butcher's Big Bike Dream Tricks in 'Myth'

My main goal was to prioritize showcasing Dillon’s riding over anything else. As a filmmaker, I wanted to make sure that the cinematography and editing would both complement his style and not distract from the riding. I also wanted to shoot in contrasting settings and compile the timeline in sort of a ‘montage’ style. From start to finish, I wanted the video to be as visually entertaining as possible and I figured that this would be an interesting way to make that happen. Luckily, British Columbia is an amazing place to make this concept work. On the coast, you can find the lushest forests and just a few hours inland, you can be in a desert.



Dillon is one of my favourite people to shoot ever, and I’ve always been such a big fan of his riding. He’s super laid back but keen to put everything he’s able to into each and every shoot; he doesn't settle for mediocrity, and I think that’s why we work so well together. — Liam Morgan