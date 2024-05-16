Video: Beautiful Cinematography & Dillon Butcher's Big Bike Dream Tricks in 'Myth'

We are proud to present our freeride MTB short film, “Myth”, the product of the partnership between Forbidden athlete Dillon Butcher and filmmaker Liam Morgan. The short film showcases the Vancouver Island local's creative and unique style aboard his Forbidden Dreadnought. ‘Myth’ takes you through the lush spring and moody fall forests of Vancouver Island to the dusty summer deserts of Kamloops, B.C. in a dynamic string of riding sequences. Dillon’s one-of-a-kind style and creative combos blended with Liam’s cinematography and editing make for a passionate and energetic piece that we hope gets you stoked to get out there and ride your bike.
|My goals coming into this project were to basically take what I can do on a hardtail and apply that to my big bike. Liam and I set out to shoot a variety of different locations across Vancouver Island and B.C. I wanted to highlight some tricks that had been in the back of my mind for a while but never got around to doing. I got a lot of inspiration from watching other riders' video projects, they get me stoked to go out and shoot. Moving forward I would like to continue pushing myself, thinking outside the box and getting people stoked to go out and ride their bike!
This project was Liam and I’s first solo project together. We have a very similar vision as to how we want the final product to turn out so it made it very easy to work together.—Dillon Butcher
|My main goal was to prioritize showcasing Dillon’s riding over anything else. As a filmmaker, I wanted to make sure that the cinematography and editing would both complement his style and not distract from the riding. I also wanted to shoot in contrasting settings and compile the timeline in sort of a ‘montage’ style. From start to finish, I wanted the video to be as visually entertaining as possible and I figured that this would be an interesting way to make that happen. Luckily, British Columbia is an amazing place to make this concept work. On the coast, you can find the lushest forests and just a few hours inland, you can be in a desert.
Dillon is one of my favourite people to shoot ever, and I’ve always been such a big fan of his riding. He’s super laid back but keen to put everything he’s able to into each and every shoot; he doesn't settle for mediocrity, and I think that’s why we work so well together.—Liam Morgan
Thank you for watching.Presented by: Forbidden Bike Co.Rider: Dillon ButcherCinematography/Editing: Liam MorganSong:
Myth - Beach House
With respect and gratitude, we acknowledge the indigenous peoples and first caretakers of the unceded traditional territories that this video is shot on.