Video: Exploring Alpine Flow Trails in Engadin, Switzerland

Sep 14, 2019
by ASSOSofSwitzerland  
by welschingerfilmerei
The Engadin makes a pretty good backdrop. You know Switzerland. You know St Moritz.

fotos taken by Phil Gale Emmie Collinge

But how well do you know its trails?

British enduro riders Aiken Collinge and Kelly-Jane Emmerson couldn't have told you much about St Moritz before the summer, other than 'high prices; and maybe equally as high a likelihood that their van would get moved on?

We invited them to put our brand new ASSOS Trail collection through the wringer. We asked them to push the clothing to the limits, up to 3,000 metres above sea level and beyond.

The Engadin is rightly known for its world-class flow trails, and you find mountain bike royalty on its slopes throughout the summer. But beyond its sublimely built man-made trails, there's epic backcountry and 3,000 metre ridges, where there’s more adventure than you can handle. Aiken and Kelly got a taste of this first-hand, joined by photographer Phil Gale.

fotos taken by Phil Gale Emmie Collinge

They relied on local knowledge from the guys at Bernina Sport in Pontresina, who suggested some of the lesser-known routes down Piz Nair and up to Fuorcla Valletta. They didn't all lead back to St Moritz, but that’s okay; the guys are open to exploring. The Bernina Express escorted the pair up to the top of the pass on one of the days and they cruised back to Pontresina on autopilot.

fotos taken by Phil Gale Emmie Collinge
fotos taken by Phil Gale Emmie Collinge
Putting the ASSOS TRAIL collection to the test with a summer of #vanlife in Europe

It's a rare thing to come across a mountain range that truly caters for everyone.

FYI: they managed four nights, alternating between a cable car park and a lay-by at the top of the Passo Bernina, but don't tell the local border patrol. Eventually they decided that nearby Livigno might be a less hazardous option, but naturally they rode the 2,000 metres of downhill to Poschiavo first.

Video: Marc Welschinger
Photo: Phil Gale/Emmie Collinge
Apparel: ASSOS of Switzerland

1 Comment

 nice scenery but don't dig the music and don't want to wear a label named assos because I prefer uranus.

