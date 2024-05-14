Watch
Video: Greg Callaghan's 'Best Race in Years' - Finale Ligure EDR World Cup 2024
May 14, 2024
by
Thomas Theunissen
2 Comments
The 2024 Enduro World Cup season started off with a belter in Finale Ligure. It was a seriously tough day with intense heat, physical stages and tight liaison times. A true enduro test.
Posted In:
Videos
Enduro Racing
Greg Callaghan
EDR Finale Ligure 2024
Author Info:
TheunissenTh
Member since May 25, 2020
7 articles
1
0
PAULO77
(29 mins ago)
Good man Greg!
[Reply]
1
0
baustelle
(17 mins ago)
Congrats.
[Reply]
