Video: Greg Callaghan's 'Best Race in Years' - Finale Ligure EDR World Cup 2024

May 14, 2024
by Thomas Theunissen  

The 2024 Enduro World Cup season started off with a belter in Finale Ligure. It was a seriously tough day with intense heat, physical stages and tight liaison times. A true enduro test.

Posted In:
Videos Enduro Racing Greg Callaghan EDR Finale Ligure 2024


Author Info:
TheunissenTh avatar

Member since May 25, 2020
7 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Final Results & Overall Standings from the Finale Ligure EDR World Cup 2024
112831 views
Frameworks DH Bikes Stolen in Milton Keynes, UK
46376 views
Now THAT Was a Bike: 2016 Pole Evolink
40498 views
Norco Race Division Updates on Greg Minnaar & Lucas Cruz's Injuries
39277 views
Tech Briefing: New Forks, Race Rotors, Canadian-Made Hubs & More
33577 views
Pinkbike Poll: Where Do High Pivot Bikes Make Sense?
32782 views
Bike Check: Jack Moir's Steering Damper Equipped YT Capra - Finale Ligure EDR World Cup 2024
32250 views
Jack Moir to Sit Out Finale Ligure EDR World Cup 2024
28871 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

2 Comments
  • 1 0
 Good man Greg!
  • 1 0
 Congrats.







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.037608
Mobile Version of Website