Video: Myriam Nicole Back on the Attack Amid the Autumnal Colours of Morzine

Nov 14, 2019
by COMMENCAL bicycles  

After a short rest, Myriam Nicole (Pompon) has returned to training, amid the beautiful autumnal colours of Morzine!

Myriam Nicole - Morzine Photo by Jb Liautard jbliautard
Myriam Nicole - Morzine Photo by Jb Liautard jbliautard

Myriam Nicole - Morzine Photo by Jb Liautard jbliautard

Myriam Nicole - Morzine Photo by Jb Liautard jbliautard
Myriam Nicole - Morzine Photo by Jb Liautard jbliautard

Myriam Nicole - Morzine Photo by Jb Liautard jbliautard

Myriam Nicole - Morzine Photo by Jb Liautard jbliautard
Myriam Nicole - Morzine Photo by Jb Liautard jbliautard

Myriam Nicole - Morzine Photo by Jb Liautard jbliautard

Myriam Nicole - Morzine Photo by Jb Liautard jbliautard
Myriam Nicole - Morzine Photo by Jb Liautard jbliautard

Myriam Nicole - Morzine Photo by Jb Liautard jbliautard

Myriam Nicole - Morzine Photo by Jb Liautard jbliautard
Myriam Nicole - Morzine Photo by Jb Liautard jbliautard

Myriam Nicole - Morzine Photo by Jb Liautard jbliautard

Myriam Nicole - Morzine Photo by Jb Liautard jbliautard
Myriam Nicole - Morzine Photo by Jb Liautard jbliautard

Myriam Nicole - Morzine Photo by Jb Liautard jbliautard


Regions in Article
Morzine

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Myriam Nicole


Must Read This Week
Update: Industry Veteran Michael Bonney Passes Away After Announcing Decision to End His Life
147300 views
Shimano Gearbox in the Works - Patents Filed on Hybrid Chain-driven Sequential-Shift Transmission
94447 views
Video: Welcome to the 2020 Pinkbike Field Test
73532 views
Gift Ideas for The Trail Rider - Pinkbike's 2019 Festive Gift Guide
65227 views
Not So Fast: How Dropper Posts Created Steep Seat Tube Angles
58543 views
2020 Field Test: Norco Optic - Short on Travel, Not on Capability
51989 views
More Things You Probably Shouldn't Do To Your Friends' Bikes With Markers - Sunday Comics with Taj Mihelich
44115 views
Field Test: 2020 Orbea Occam - The Most Trail Bike Trail Bike
43962 views

8 Comments

  • 2 0
 Like the way Pompon is included in brackets for those who don't know who Myriam Nicole is, Pompon might clear it up a little.
  • 2 0
 I have two options for Santa - buy me Antidote Dark Matter or Commencal Supreme DH. Great to see Nicole riding! Pacepom!
  • 1 0
 @WAKIdesigns : Santa is gonna be generous this year!... For the price of the plastic Dark Matter frameset you have a complete aluminium Supreme DH which has nothing to prove. For me the choice would be quickly made... Merry Xmust!
  • 1 1
 Top class video from Commençal like always. Thank you!
With Nicole back and Cabirou on fire, 2020 is gonna be hot.
I really hope they`ll give both Seagrave and Atherton a well deserved spank.
  • 1 0
 Nicole will definitely add value to 2020 DH Cup!
  • 2 2
 Love that the bike isn't ruined with red fork lowers
  • 1 0
 Très jolie!
  • 1 0
 We heart Myriam.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.018565
Mobile Version of Website