Video: Myriam Nicole Back on the Attack Amid the Autumnal Colours of Morzine
Nov 14, 2019
by
COMMENCAL bicycles
After a short rest, Myriam Nicole (Pompon) has returned to training, amid the beautiful autumnal colours of Morzine!
Regions in Article
Morzine
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Myriam Nicole
8 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
Chilliwacker
(42 mins ago)
Like the way Pompon is included in brackets for those who don't know who Myriam Nicole is, Pompon might clear it up a little.
[Reply]
2
0
WAKIdesigns
(33 mins ago)
I have two options for Santa - buy me Antidote Dark Matter or Commencal Supreme DH. Great to see Nicole riding! Pacepom!
[Reply]
1
0
softsteel
(6 mins ago)
@WAKIdesigns
: Santa is gonna be generous this year!... For the price of the plastic Dark Matter frameset you have a complete aluminium Supreme DH which has nothing to prove. For me the choice would be quickly made... Merry Xmust!
[Reply]
1
1
softsteel
(23 mins ago)
Top class video from Commençal like always. Thank you!
With Nicole back and Cabirou on fire, 2020 is gonna be hot.
I really hope they`ll give both Seagrave and Atherton a well deserved spank.
[Reply]
1
0
TZAK
(43 mins ago)
Nicole will definitely add value to 2020 DH Cup!
[Reply]
2
2
ihertzler
(41 mins ago)
Love that the bike isn't ruined with red fork lowers
[Reply]
1
0
granjak
(26 mins ago)
Très jolie!
[Reply]
1
0
Trabes
(7 mins ago)
We heart Myriam.
[Reply]
With Nicole back and Cabirou on fire, 2020 is gonna be hot.
I really hope they`ll give both Seagrave and Atherton a well deserved spank.
