Video: Sibling Rivalry With The Godziek Brothers

You must get your hands dirty.

Landing need to be perfect.

That time when the RED is in the service.

No Dig, No Ride!

Szymon looks confident today.

Let the GAME begin!

Szymon Godziek and Dawid Godziek are back with their brotherly game of B.I.K.E.! This time, both of them ride 26-inch bikes so the chances are equal and only one question remains - who is better at sending it? Szymon and Dawid still keep it loose, love to play with their skills and dance on the edge of progression, they keep on pushing every day.What we have here is a classic training spot, Flairmotion* behind the lens and a list of tricks you won’t see anywhere else! With upcoming Crankworx Innsbruck, we truly can’t wait to see what Szymon Godziek will show us after missing the Rotorua’s playground! This man was not skipping days on a bike for sure!Pictures: Piotr StarońVideo: Aleksander OsmałekWords: Mateusz Szachowski