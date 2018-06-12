VIDEOS

Video: Sibling Rivalry With The Godziek Brothers

Jun 11, 2018
by Aleksander Osmałek  

Szymon Godziek and Dawid Godziek are back with their brotherly game of B.I.K.E.! This time, both of them ride 26-inch bikes so the chances are equal and only one question remains - who is better at sending it? Szymon and Dawid still keep it loose, love to play with their skills and dance on the edge of progression, they keep on pushing every day.

What we have here is a classic training spot, Flairmotion* behind the lens and a list of tricks you won’t see anywhere else! With upcoming Crankworx Innsbruck, we truly can’t wait to see what Szymon Godziek will show us after missing the Rotorua’s playground! This man was not skipping days on a bike for sure!


pic Piotr Staro
pic Piotr Staro
You must get your hands dirty.

pic Piotr Staro
pic Piotr Staro
Landing need to be perfect.

pic Piotr Staro
That time when the RED is in the service.

pic Piotr Staro
No Dig, No Ride!

pic Piotr Staro
Szymon looks confident today.

pic Piotr Staro
Let the GAME begin!

Pictures: Piotr Staroń
Video: Aleksander Osmałek
Words: Mateusz Szachowski

 I can bunny hop higher than my brother...

