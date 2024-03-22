Video: Revamping & Riding Italy's First Velosolutions Pump Track in 'Reimagining Massa Vecchia'

Italy's first Velosolutions Pump Track at Massa Vecchia got a major upgrade during the inaugural global Velosolutions Summit. I recall my first visit to Massa Marittima in 1995 as a junior cyclist with the Swiss Rocky Mountain cross country racing team. Ernesto Hutmacher's Massa Vecchia was our go-to training camp, a place that left a lasting impression on me. Ever since then, I visited this beautiful and welcoming place with different friends, teams and with family on numerous occasions.Fast forward to December 2010, when I found myself back at Massa Vecchia, this time to build Italy's pioneering Velosolutions Pump Track. It quickly became a hit, drawing not only guests from the hotel but also local riders eager to test their skills.Thirteen years later, it was evident that the track needed a revamp to align with Velosolutions' evolving standards. And where better to host our inaugural summit than Massa Vecchia itself? In a collaborative effort, Velosolutions teams from around the globe joined forces with the local crew to construct the new pump track and exchange insights. Nearly 150 members gathered for workshops, trail rides, sumptuous dinners, and nightly bonfires, immersing themselves in the magic of Tuscany.The result is a lot of happy people at Massa Vecchia and Velosolutions, a lot of new ideas, a lot of understanding, a lot of new friends, and one of the finest Velosolutions Pump Tracks on the planet, with that one little difference. Can you spot it? I'm grateful for everyone who contributed to this experience, particularly Ernesto Hutmacher and his two daughters, Arianna and Alice. Once again, bringing people together has brought the love of what we do to the surface. Thank you.