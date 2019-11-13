Video: Rob Warner and Matt Jones Tackle Mount Kenya

Rob and Matt Jones are on a mission to ride Mt Kenya, the highest peak in the east African nation. Along the way, they meet with local cycling club ‘Safari Simbaz’ to get the lowdown on the local cycling scene. After surviving the Simbaz strength test, they head north through an animal reserve with London lad Rob stepping out of his comfort zone to spend 24 hours with an anti-poaching team tracking endangered black rhinos. After surviving the night on the African plains, the duo make their way to the peak, only to enjoy a surreal freeride back down.