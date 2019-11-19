Video: Stylish Autumn Riding with Julian Clauss

OUT of SEASON Part 1

After having so much fun shooting “OUT of SEASON” in fall 2018. Both, me and Sam knew we wanted to work on another project together. I spent the whole summer overseas what “forced” us to make another autumn edit. So, what we came up with is part two of “OUT of SEASON”.This time we went over the border to France, to shoot at a rather small but fun spot in the middle of the Vosges.Some of you might be asking now why would you take a 3 hour+ drive just for a video. For me, it wasn’t a tough choice.I always enjoy going to the Vosges. The woods, the vibes and the tracks are getting close to Canada.Overall it always delivers even if you are just visiting Bikeparks like La Bresse or Lac Blanc. So, it was awesome to get a video done there and in time before the bad weather rolled in.Filming /Editing: Samuel MehlinStills: Paul FissonAthlete / Text : Julian Clauss