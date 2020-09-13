Video: The Best Slopestyle Lines from Audi Nines

Sep 12, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

Five days of riding wraps up with riders sending some huge tricks on the slopestyle line. Emil Johansson was the rider who stood above the rest to take the title of the best slopestyle line of the week.

Emil Johansson
Photo: Klaus Polzer


