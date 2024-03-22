Watch
Video: Vinny T Shreds His Favourite Zones Close to Home
Mar 22, 2024
Dakine
1 Comments
Dakine Team Rider Vincent Tupin shreds his home trails in Evian-les-Bains, France. From jump lines to flowy and fast sections, these are some of Vinny T's favorite zones.
Filmed and edited by Maxime Rambaud and Cell Co.
Videos
Vincent Tupin
dakine
Member since Jun 21, 2013
19 articles
1 Comment
1
0
MCAMP87
(6 mins ago)
Are those trails open to the public ? Looks sick !
[Reply]
