Video: Vinny T Shreds His Favourite Zones Close to Home

Mar 22, 2024
by Dakine  

Dakine Team Rider Vincent Tupin shreds his home trails in Evian-les-Bains, France. From jump lines to flowy and fast sections, these are some of Vinny T's favorite zones.
Filmed and edited by Maxime Rambaud and Cell Co.

Posted In:
Videos Vincent Tupin


1 Comment
  • 1 0
 Are those trails open to the public ? Looks sick !







