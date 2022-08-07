Watch
Video: Winning Runs from the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2022
Aug 7, 2022
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
The 2022 UCI Mountain Bike Downhill World Cup race in Mont-Saint- Anne is going to the History Books! Why? Watch the video & you'll understand.
—
Red Bull
Score
Time
1
0
FernandoRV
(21 mins ago)
That was amazing, what a race! It was as amazing as Stevie Smith winning 9 years ago, Rob commenting makes it such emotional and I can"t imagine we won't have that combination any more.
[Reply]
2
0
BigBowWow
(1 hours ago)
Speechless !! Love this sport !!
[Reply]
1
0
chrismac
(56 mins ago)
Look. At. The. Time!!
[Reply]
