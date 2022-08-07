Video: Winning Runs from the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2022

Aug 7, 2022
by Ed Spratt  


bigquotesThe 2022 UCI Mountain Bike Downhill World Cup race in Mont-Saint- Anne is going to the History Books! Why? Watch the video & you'll understand. Red Bull


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos DH Racing Mont Sainte Anne Dh World Cup 2022 World Cup DH


3 Comments

  • 1 0
 That was amazing, what a race! It was as amazing as Stevie Smith winning 9 years ago, Rob commenting makes it such emotional and I can"t imagine we won't have that combination any more.
  • 2 0
 Speechless !! Love this sport !!
  • 1 0
 Look. At. The. Time!!





