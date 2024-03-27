Video: Wyn Masters' Privateer Project Episode 8 with Léo Grisel in Snowshoe

Mar 27, 2024
by GT Bicycles  

Words: GT Bicycles
Video: Louis Citadelle


Flash back to the 7th round of the 2023 World Cup DH circuit in Snowshoe with Wyn and the team! After proving his speed earlier in the season, Wyn brings Léo Grisel on board for the first North American stop of the year. With factory support and a brand new Fury Carbon to smooth out the chunky terrain of West Virginia’s Allegheny Mountains, will the French rider find a new gear? Watch Episode 8 to see how Léo adapts to the new ride and new faces as he puts it all on the line at Snowshoe.

