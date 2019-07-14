Pinkbike.com
Video: XCC Short Track Highlights - Les Gets World Cup XC 2019
Jul 13, 2019
by
Ed Spratt
Kate Courtney and Mathieu Van Der Poel take the win at the fourth XCC Short Track race of the year.
here
.
Regions in Article
Les Gets
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Kate Courtney
Mathieu Van Der Poel
Les Gets World Cup Xc 2019
World Cup XC
XC Racing
