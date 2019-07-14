Video: XCC Short Track Highlights - Les Gets World Cup XC 2019

Jul 13, 2019
by Ed Spratt  

Kate Courtney and Mathieu Van Der Poel take the win at the fourth XCC Short Track race of the year. See the full results here.

