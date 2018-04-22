RACING

XC Photo Report - Sea Otter 2018

Apr 22, 2018
by Matthew DeLorme  
Evie Richards gets ready to go racing.
It's been a chilly start to Sea Otter, but the sun came out and the winds died down to make for a hot day on the XC course. Six laps for the women and 8 for the men made for a long day here in Monterey. Annika Langvad took her second Sea Otter win and Anton Cooper took the win for the men.


Chloe Woodruff calm and sort of cool on the start line.
Stay hydrated fellas.
Women s start.
Sea Otter Classic 2018 XC Catharine Pendel Lea Davison
Clif's Catharine Pendel and Lea Davison laying down the watts.

Sea Otter Classic 2018 XC Chloe Woodruff
Chloe Woodruff

Sea Otter Classic 2018 XC Kate Courtney Evie Richards
Evie Richards leading Kate Courtney up the hill.

Kate and Annika working like a team for the first few laps.
Sea Otter Classic 2018 XC Kate Courtney Annika Langvad
Their tactic worked as they finished 1-2.

Evie Richards was on the wheel of the leaders nearly the entire race. Richards finished third.
Sea Otter Classic 2018 XC Kate Courtney Annika Langvad Evie Richards
Your women's podium when the dust settled.

Chloe Woodruff took an early lead but would finish 5th.
2 races two wins for Langvad.
Sea Otter Classic 2018 XC Emily Batty
Emily Batty high fives a competitor at the end of the race.

Evie Richards gassed at the end of a hard day out.
Anton knew it was going to be a long day. He rode smart and stayed fresh until it was time to make his move.
Men s start.
Men's start.

Sea Otter Classic 2018 XC
Winding up.

Sea Otter Classic 2018 XC Howard Grotts
Howard Grotts in the stars and stripes.

Sea Otter Classic 2018 XC chase pack
The chase pack

Sea Otter Classic 2018 XC Geoff Kabush
Geoff Kabush

Sea Otter Classic 2018 XC Howard Grotts
Howard Grotts crossed the line in second.

Sea Otter Classic 2018 XC
Dusty corners.

Peter Disera makes his way out of the rocks on his way to third.
Nicola Rohrbach took an early lead but 8 laps would take their toll.
Howard Grotts took second some twenty seconds and change back form Cooper.
Sergio Mantecon took fourth on the day.
Sea Otter Classic 2018 XC
Nicola airing the rock section.

Sea Otter Classic 2018 XC Alex Wild
Alex Wild through the rocks.

Cooper got out in the lead on the final laps and never looked back.
Gassed.

Women's podium

Men's podium

MENTIONS: @SeaOtterClassic @trevor12 @mdelorme


3 Comments

  • + 4
 Nice coverage!
  • + 2
 Props to Kabush for riding that Yeti in a real XC race.......
  • + 1
 Gwin won the Xc and the DH on the same bike???? Total wild man!

