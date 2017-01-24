Dakotah Norton: 10,000 Hours of Focus Episode 2 - Video

Ready for the action now? Yes, this series is a buildup to the last episode so we hope you will follow it till the end. In this episode, you will see where Dakotah Norton honed in his skills. Growing up in Michigan, there were no hills to descend so it was all about precision. Becoming fast on a bike means having the ability to examine every inch of your trail utilizing the best line to carry speed efficiently. Being a master trail hitter carries over into the fast pace DH track.





With a firm background in BMX and Moto, Dakotah has gained the skills necessary to stay low and go fast. The stakes in professional downhill racing come down to milliseconds today. Being able to walk the course and read it in a way that condones speed is a talent that is acquired over experience.





I hope you’re ready for the final episode, where berms are slapped and jumps, hucked. Let’s see how rowdy this kid can get on a full fledged DH bike, called “ The Conspiracy” in Episode III. Stay tuned!





