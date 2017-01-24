Dakotah Norton: 10,000 Hours of Focus Episode 2 - Video

Jan 24, 2017 at 6:00
Jan 24, 2017
by Suspended Productions  
 
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account? Sign up

Join Pinkbike  Login

Ready for the action now? Yes, this series is a buildup to the last episode so we hope you will follow it till the end. In this episode, you will see where Dakotah Norton honed in his skills. Growing up in Michigan, there were no hills to descend so it was all about precision. Becoming fast on a bike means having the ability to examine every inch of your trail utilizing the best line to carry speed efficiently. Being a master trail hitter carries over into the fast pace DH track.

(Password protected)
Views: 9    Faves: 2    Comments: 0
This video is password protected.



With a firm background in BMX and Moto, Dakotah has gained the skills necessary to stay low and go fast. The stakes in professional downhill racing come down to milliseconds today. Being able to walk the course and read it in a way that condones speed is a talent that is acquired over experience.

Dakotah Norton - 10 000 Hours

I hope you’re ready for the final episode, where berms are slapped and jumps, hucked. Let’s see how rowdy this kid can get on a full fledged DH bike, called “ The Conspiracy” in Episode III. Stay tuned!

Dakotah Norton - 10 000 Hours

Be sure to share this series fam: @suspendedproductions @morpheous-bikes @daknorton
MENTIONS: @morpheus-bikes / @suspended-productions
Must Read This Week
Pinkbike Poll: Which Major Component is the Least Evolved Part of a Mountain Bike?
72033 views
Good News on Hope Tech’s HB.211 Trail Bike and Carbon Handlebar - Core Bike Show 2017
62000 views
YT Adds More Sizes, Updates Build Kits for 2017
61845 views
All New DMR SLED Exclusive First Look - Core Bike Show 2017
56588 views
Old Rampage Site For Sale For Oil and Gas
55863 views
Brandon Semenuk: Negative Infinity - Video
49770 views
Dissecting Specialized's Move to Öhlins Suspension
46953 views
Richie Rude Signs With Red Bull
45657 views






5 Comments

  • + 1
 where in michigan are these jumps?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 The dirt jumps unfortunately look like they are on some private land... I feel your pain. Though the outdoor skate park is in Detroit.
[Reply]

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.033486
Mobile Version of Website