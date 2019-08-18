Coming Up Live: Canadian Open DH - Crankworx Whistler 2019

Aug 18, 2019
by Pinkbike Staff  



When:
Sunday August 18th 2:00 p.m. PDT
Monday August 19th 9:00 a.m. NZST
Sunday August 18th 11:00 p.m. CEST

Get ready to show your skills for picking winners. With a fictional budget of $1.5 million you will choose your ultimate team of 6 riders to go to battle during each Crankworx Whistler live broadcast: Dual Slalom, Pump Track, Speed & Style, Downhill, and Slopestyle. Before each of the five broadcasts, select your team of athletes to collect the most points possible. For every event, you can select your dream team. You can change out your team up to the start of each live broadcast event.

At the end of Crankworx Whistler, the player with the highest total score will win the ultimate VIP trip for two in 2020, a Rockshox Lyrik Ultimate, and a MAXXIS prize pack including an Aggressor, Assegai, Minion DHF and Minion DHR2.


Canadian Open DH presented by iXS Rider List





MENTIONS: @officialcrankworx


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Crankworx Crankworx Whistler 2019 DH Racing


Must Read This Week
First Ride: The 2020 Specialized Enduro is Bigger & Burlier Than Ever
134936 views
Review: Trek's All-New 2020 Fuel EX Trail Bike
79591 views
Final Results: EWS Whistler 2019
74946 views
First Ride: 2020 Rocky Mountain Slayer
64107 views
Spotted: Rocky Mountain's New Slayer Breaks Cover - Crankworx Whistler 2019
55789 views
First Ride: Giant's 2020 Reign E+ Wants to Go Big
47055 views
Knolly Launches New Wardens and Delirium
43079 views
Final Results: Lenzerheide World Cup XC 2019
41250 views

2 Comments

  • + 1
 Pinkbike going to discriminate again? Or is Canadian Open DH some how different?
Women were actually on the start list & competed in the Red Bull Joyride. Those female athletes were not counted in fantasy.
I would like to pick women and men athletes this time and have it count for our fantasy teams.
Will Women be counted for Canadian Open DH fantasy?
  • + 2
 Tahnee Seagrave on start list!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.014893
Mobile Version of Website