Day Two Results: NotARace - iXS Cup Test Session

Jul 3, 2020
by Ed Spratt  


The results are in after the second day of timed testing at the iXS Cup Test Session and after some wet weather riders were treated to different conditions than the first day of timed runs. Coming out on top in the wet conditions today was Andreas Kolb and Nina Hoffmann. Check out the results from day one here.



Results:


Men:

1st. Andreas Kolb: 2:22.977
2nd. Thomas Estaque: +0.876
3rd. David Trummer: +0.919


Women:

1st. Nina Hoffmann: 2:42.629
2nd. Monika Hrastnik: +2.506
3rd. Melanie Chappaz: +5.263



Full Results:




Posted In:
Racing and Events Results DH Racing Ixs Cup Test Session


Must Read This Week
First Look: Transition's All-New Spur is a Rowdy XC Bike
73338 views
MTB on a Budget: Where to Spend & Where to Save on Bike Parts
65127 views
49 Bikes of Whistler Bike Park Opening Day 2020
58640 views
Kona Teases New Honzo ESD & Shonky Hardtails
47482 views
YT Releases Shred Spec Aluminium Capra & Decoy
44925 views
First Look: 2021 Yeti SB115
44848 views
Must Watch: Amaury Pierron Goes Ridiculously Fast Aboard Commencal's New Supreme DH 29/27
41271 views
Updated: When Are Bike Parks Reopening?
41008 views

9 Comments

  • 4 0
 Congratulations Kolb and Hoffmann for not winning a not race.
  • 1 0
 Check out the bikes on mtb-news.de (Uncle Ray is probably Fischbach on a YT). Also take note of the parts of Felix Klee's Enduro. SX and a Yari. The Gamux protype seems to serve Andreas well.
  • 1 0
 Good to see FS Racing managed to get to the races again. What bikes did they end up riding?
  • 1 0
 Ah, just browsed the photo article from the first day. Seems like they just pulled the Insync decals from their YT Tues bikes Smile .
  • 1 0
 Is Ray Uncle really 52 years old? And only 16 seconds down, way to go old man racing with these kids.
  • 1 0
 Haha it's pretty sure Johannes Fischbach, he made some funny videos in a fatsuit as "Uncle Ray":
www.youtube.com/watch?v=zXozotqEXpg&;
  • 1 0
 What happend to Vali Höll ?
  • 1 0
 it's a test session, she might have actually just been testing. Or possibly a crash since she doesn't do any more runs after.
  • 1 1
 Well, it's not a race

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.012454
Mobile Version of Website