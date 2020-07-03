Day Two Results: NotARace - iXS Cup Test Session

The results are in after the second day of timed testing at the iXS Cup Test Session and after some wet weather riders were treated to different conditions than the first day of timed runs. Coming out on top in the wet conditions today was Andreas Kolb and Nina Hoffmann. Check out the results from day one
Men:
1st. Andreas Kolb: 2:22.977
2nd. Thomas Estaque: +0.876
3rd. David Trummer: +0.919
Women:
1st. Nina Hoffmann: 2:42.629
2nd. Monika Hrastnik: +2.506
3rd. Melanie Chappaz: +5.263
