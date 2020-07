Day Two Results: NotARace - iXS Cup Test Session

Results:



Men:



1st. Andreas Kolb: 2:22.977

2nd. Thomas Estaque: +0.876

3rd. David Trummer: +0.919





Women:



1st. Nina Hoffmann: 2:42.629

2nd. Monika Hrastnik: +2.506

3rd. Melanie Chappaz: +5.263





Full Results:

The results are in after the second day of timed testing at the iXS Cup Test Session and after some wet weather riders were treated to different conditions than the first day of timed runs. Coming out on top in the wet conditions today was Andreas Kolb and Nina Hoffmann. Check out the results from day one here